USD/MXN finds support near 16.80, following footprints of USD Index

- USD/MXN has found a temporary cushion near 16.82 after coping action in the USD Index.
- US equities are in the grip of bulls but uncertainty could emerge as firms will start reporting second-quarter results.
- The US Dollar Index remained under pressure as inflationary pressures have softened beyond expectations.
The USD/MXN has found intermediate supported after correcting to near 16.82 in the early European session. The downside bias in the asset has not faded yet and for a sustained bullish reversal, the pair has to pass through various filters. The major has followed the footprints of the US Dollar Index (DXY), which has also made a recovery attempt around 99.55.
S&P500 futures are showing choppy moves in early London, portraying quiet market sentiment for now. The overall market mood is quite upbeat as investors are hoping for a skip in the rate-hiking regime by the Federal Reserve (Fed) consecutively.
US equities are in the grip of bulls but uncertainty could emerge as firms will start reporting second-quarter results starting with big banks. Earnings and guidance could be subdued due to aggressive policy-tightening by the Fed and tight credit conditions by commercial and regional banks.
The US Dollar Index remained under pressure as inflationary pressures have softened beyond expectations and are sufficient to support expectations of only one more interest rate hike this year. Meanwhile, United States labor market conditions are still tight as weekly initial jobless claims have dropped for the week ending July 07. The US Department of Labor reported that individuals claiming for the first time were 237K vs. expectations of 250K and the former release of 249K.
On the Mexican Peso front, INEGI reported that monthly Industrial Output (May) reported an expansion of 1.0% vs. expectations of a stagnant performance. On an annualized basis, economic data expanded by 3.9% against the consensus of 1.9% and the former release of 0.7%.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.8568
|Today Daily Change
|0.0146
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|16.8422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.1012
|Daily SMA50
|17.3945
|Daily SMA100
|17.8178
|Daily SMA200
|18.5794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9626
|Previous Daily Low
|16.8252
|Previous Weekly High
|17.3957
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.9803
|Previous Monthly High
|17.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.0243
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9063
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.9667
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.7855
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.5295
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.0415
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.181
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
