USD/MXN finds resistance again at 19.30 and retreats, still remains volatile

- Mexican peso erases daily losses, still remains under pressure after Urzúa’s resignation.
- US Dollar drops across the board after Powell’s comments.
The USD/MXN pair continues to show high volatility levels following the resignation yesterday of the Finance Secretary, Carlos Urzúa. It jumped to 19.36 on Tuesday and then pulled back to 19.10. Today it tested again the 19.30 area but failed to break higher and pulled back.
As of writing, it was trading at 19.16, modestly higher for the day. It appears to be stabilizing significantly above the level it had before Urzúa’s resignation when USD/MXN was testing monthly lows below 18.90.
The bearish pressure on MXN eased after Mexican President López Obrador announced Carlos Herrera as new Finance Secretary. He offered a press conference and reaffirmed the commitment to fiscal discipline. Still, the departure of Urzúa created concerns among investors about AMLO’s policies. The former secretary mentioned “extremism” in economic policy in his resignation letter.
The Mexican peso today was still under pressure, but USD/MXN managed to remain below 19.30. A weaker US Dollar eased the bullish tone. The greenback dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank is prepared to "act as appropriate" to sustain economic growth. Also higher equity prices and lower US yields limited the upside in USD/MXN.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.1483
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|19.1543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.2927
|Daily SMA50
|19.1377
|Daily SMA100
|19.1495
|Daily SMA200
|19.3683
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.3628
|Previous Daily Low
|18.8806
|Previous Weekly High
|19.2083
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.9617
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8799
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.8932
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.1786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.0648
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.9024
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.6504
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.4202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.3845
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.6147
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.8666
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
