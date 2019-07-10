USD/MXN finds resistance again at 19.30 and retreats, still remains volatile

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso erases daily losses, still remains under pressure after Urzúa’s resignation. 
  • US Dollar drops across the board after Powell’s comments. 

The USD/MXN pair continues to show high volatility levels following the resignation yesterday of the Finance Secretary, Carlos Urzúa. It jumped to 19.36 on Tuesday and then pulled back to 19.10. Today it tested again the 19.30 area but failed to break higher and pulled back. 

As of writing, it was trading at 19.16, modestly higher for the day. It appears to be stabilizing significantly above the level it had before Urzúa’s resignation when USD/MXN was testing monthly lows below 18.90. 

The bearish pressure on MXN eased after Mexican President López Obrador announced Carlos Herrera as new Finance Secretary. He offered a press conference and reaffirmed the commitment to fiscal discipline. Still, the departure of Urzúa created concerns among investors about AMLO’s policies. The former secretary mentioned “extremism” in economic policy in his resignation letter. 

The Mexican peso today was still under pressure, but USD/MXN managed to remain below 19.30. A weaker US Dollar eased the bullish tone. The greenback dropped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the central bank is prepared to "act as appropriate" to sustain economic growth. Also higher equity prices and lower US yields limited the upside in USD/MXN. 

Technical levels 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.1483
Today Daily Change -0.0060
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 19.1543
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.2927
Daily SMA50 19.1377
Daily SMA100 19.1495
Daily SMA200 19.3683
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.3628
Previous Daily Low 18.8806
Previous Weekly High 19.2083
Previous Weekly Low 18.9617
Previous Monthly High 19.8799
Previous Monthly Low 18.8932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.1786
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.0648
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.9024
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.6504
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.4202
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.3845
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.6147
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.8666

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

