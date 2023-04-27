USD/MXN falls below key technical levels amidst US growth slowdown, Mexican record exports

- US Q1 2023 GDP Advances by 1.1% QoQ, falls short of 2% estimates as inflation surges to 4.9%.
- Fed May meeting: CME FedWatch tool predicts 87.1% chance of rate hike; stagflation looms.
- Mexico’s exports hit a record high of $53.6 billion, boasting a surplus.
The USD/MXN erased its Wednesday’s gains, dropping below crucial technical levels, after growth in the United States (US) decelerated, via a report for the Commerce Department. That, alongside a tranche of US economic data, softened the greenback. At the time of writing, the USD/MXN is trading at 18.0548, down 0.50%.
USD/MXN at two-day lows, eyeing 18.0000
The Mexican Peso (MXN) regained its strength, underpinned by lower-than-estimated growth in the US. The US Department of Commerce revealed the GDP Advance for Q1 2023 rose by 1.1% QoQ, below estimates of 2%. In the same report, quarterly core inflation aimed towards 5%, at 4.9%, exceeded forecasts and justified the Fed’s May rate rise increase.
The CME FedWatch Tool predicts there’s a chance of 87.1% for a 25 bps at the May meeting by the Fed. That paints a possible scenario of stagflation: the US economy decelerates while inflation continues to be sticky above the Fed’s target twice and a half.
On another data, the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed that Initial Jobless Claims were lower than estimated, snapping three consecutive reports that flashed signs that the labor market was easing.
Aside from this, Mexico’s exports reached a record $53.6 billion, with the country printing a surplus, due to the arrival of investments and factories across the US border.
USD/MXN Technical Analysis
After hitting a weekly high of 18.1968, the USD/MXN tumbled below the 20-day EMA at 18.1106 and accelerated towards 18.0500. An upslope trendline drawn from March lows that passes around the 18.0450-18.0500 area capped the USD/MXN fall. Though a bearish continuation remains in play, the RSI indicator accelerated its downward trajectory, while the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays buying pressure waning. IF USD/MXN breaks below 18.0500 in the coming days, the pair could head toward the 17.9505 area. Once broken, the YTD low is up for grabs at 17.8968. Conversely, USD/MXN is climbing above the 20-day EMA, but upside risks remain.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.0378
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1115
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.61
|Today daily open
|18.1493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.0886
|Daily SMA50
|18.2857
|Daily SMA100
|18.7126
|Daily SMA200
|19.3191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.19
|Previous Daily Low
|18.0314
|Previous Weekly High
|18.1542
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9329
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2324
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.8977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.1295
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.092
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.0572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.8986
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.2158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.2822
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.3744
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1000 following earlier drop Premium
EUR/USD has stabilized above 1.1000 on Thursday after having erased its daily losses following the US GDP data. The risk rally witnessed in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2450 as risk mood improved
GBP/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.2450 after having declined below that level after the US Q1 GDP report. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to extend its rebound and allows the pair to edge higher.
Gold: XAU/USD steady below $2,000 after US first-tier figures Premium
Spot one failed once again to run beyond the $2,000 threshold and trades around $1,990.00 a troy ounce. XAU/USD bottomed for the day at $1,974.06 as the US Dollar gathered temporal momentum following the release of the United States' critical macroeconomic figures.
Cosmos price at the brink of meltdown as ATOM completes dead-cat bounce
Cosmos (ATOM) price is playing a dangerous game with the faith of its bulls. A very volatile Thursday saw price action move overall by 20%, first dropping 10% in the ASIA PAC session and next rallying 10% in the US session.
Caterpillar stock drops below 200-day MA despite major profit windfall
CAT stock sold off on Thursday despite an extremely profitable quarter for the global equipment maker. CAT stock lost about 4% at the start of Thursday trading, reducing its share price by about $9 and falling below the 200-day moving average to $207.