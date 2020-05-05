USD/MXN extends slide, eyes last week lows; Mexican peso outperforms

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso rises across the board on Tuesday on risk appetite.
  • USD/MXN hovering slightly below 24.00 as downside losses momentum.

The USD/MXN is falling for the second day in a row on Tuesday amid an improvement in risk sentiment. Equity prices in Wall Street in the US are up by 1.5% and crude oil gains 20%.

The pair bottomed at 23.78 before rebounding toward 24.00. So far it remained under the mentioned area, holding on to recent losses. From Monday’s top, it lost 3.70% and it is back near last week lows.

Most emerging market currencies are up versus the US dollar on Tuesday. The Russian ruble is the best performer (USD/RUB -1.45%) followed by the Colombian peso (USD/COP -1.10%) and then comes the Mexican peso (USD/MXN -0.35%).

Technical outlook

The USD/MXN found resistance above a key short-term uptrend line that stands at 23.75/80.  A break lower should clear the way to more losses, targeting initially 23.60 and then 23.30. On the upside, the critical level is 25.00. Before that area, resistance emerges at 24.20 and 24.65.

usdmxnUSD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 23.8641
Today Daily Change -0.2061
Today Daily Change % -0.86
Today daily open 24.0702
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.121
Daily SMA50 22.983
Daily SMA100 20.8916
Daily SMA200 20.1705
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 24.8895
Previous Daily Low 24.0666
Previous Weekly High 25.0256
Previous Weekly Low 23.6441
Previous Monthly High 25.7809
Previous Monthly Low 23.2825
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 24.381
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 24.5752
Daily Pivot Point S1 23.7947
Daily Pivot Point S2 23.5192
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.9718
Daily Pivot Point R1 24.6176
Daily Pivot Point R2 25.165
Daily Pivot Point R3 25.4405

 

 

