USD/MXN extends recovery and rises on top of 19.60

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso drops again versus the US Dollar, remains weak. 
  • USD/MXN back above the 20-SMA and also on top of 19.60, two relevant technical levels. 

The USD/MXN pair rose for the second day in-a-row and and climbed back above the important 20-day moving average. As of writing, trades at the daily high at 19.63, consolidating a gain of almost ten cents. 

A stronger US Dollar against emerging-market currencies boosted the pair to the upside. A deterioration in risk sentiment favored the Greenback and also CHF, JPY and Gold. Wall Street indexes were about to end in negative territory. 

“Expectations for a breakthrough at this week’s trade talks continue to fade as more issues are on the table to be sorted out. The U.S. put eight Chinese tech companies and 20 government entities onto its blacklist and planned to limit U.S. government pension fund investments in Chinese companies. In this context, China said it will retaliate against U.S. decisions", explained BBVA analysts. Trade talks will be held in Washigton but the potential outcome is not clear. 

Also, global growth expectations continue to weigh on market sentiment offsetting expectations of more monetary easing. Also the Brexit turmoil and the tensions between the US and Turkey contribute to the risk-off mood. 

From a technical perspective, USD/MXN changed the short-term bias from bearish to neutral.  Price appears to have found a strong support at 19.50. Now it could be looking for the upper limit of a new consolidation range. On the upside, 19.75/80 is a critical resistance that if broken should lead to more gains. On the flip side, below 19.55 a test of 19.50 might be seen. A close below the last one would signal more losses ahead. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.6324
Today Daily Change 0.0618
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 19.5706
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.5453
Daily SMA50 19.6241
Daily SMA100 19.3896
Daily SMA200 19.2604
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.5936
Previous Daily Low 19.5233
Previous Weekly High 19.8623
Previous Weekly Low 19.4927
Previous Monthly High 20.1651
Previous Monthly Low 19.3208
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.5668
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.5502
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.5314
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.4922
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.4611
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.6018
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.6329
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.6721

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

