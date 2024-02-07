USD/MXN extends its losing streak towards 17.00 amid a weaker US Dollar

Banxico is anticipated to keep its interest rate steady at 11.25% at February’s policy meeting but a quarter-basis point rate cut is expected in March. Furthermore, markets anticipate a subsequent escalation in the scale of rate cuts by the Banxico throughout 2024.

The Mexican Consumer Confidence data is set to be released on Wednesday by INEGI. Furthermore, inflation data is scheduled to get public on Wednesday followed by the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) interest rate decision, Core Inflation is expected to be eased to 0.37% in January against the 0.44% prior. However, Headline Inflation is expected to rise by 0.88%, exceeding the previous growth of 0.71%. 12-Month Inflation is anticipated to grow by 4.88%, higher than the 4.66%.

US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to lose ground, inching lower to near 104.10 with the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond notes standing at 4.40% and 4.10%, respectively, by the press time. Nevertheless, the bearish momentum of the Greenback might have been limited by the hawkish remarks from US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell . Powell alleviated market expectations of a rate cut in March.

USD/MXN continues its losing streak for the third successive day, trading lower around 17.03 during the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) depreciates against the Mexican Peso (MXN) due to the decline in the US Treasury yields. That, in turn, acts as a headwind for the USD/MXN pair.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.