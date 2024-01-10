USD/MXN extends gains to near 16.99 on risk-off mood despite upbeat Mexico inflation data

- USD/MXN gains ground as risk-on sentiment shifts to risk aversion.
- Upbeat Mexico’s inflation data could refrain Banxico from easing monetary policy in February’s meeting.
- Traders await US CPI data to gain more cues on the Fed’s interest rate trajectory.
USD/MXN continues to gain ground, advancing further near 16.99 during the European session on Wednesday. The USD/MXN pair received upward support from the risk-off market sentiment. However, the upward trend in Mexico's consumer inflation might influence the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to adopt a measured approach to easing monetary policy in the upcoming period. This is expected to provide support for the Mexican Peso (MXN) in the foreseeable future.
Mexico's 12-month inflation for December climbed to 4.66%, up from the previous 4.32%. Headline inflation increased to 0.71%, contrary to the anticipated contraction of 0.61% and the prior reading of 0.64%. Core inflation stood at 0.44%, slightly below the expected 0.50%. Traders are likely to keep an eye on Thursday's Industrial Output data, with expectations of a slowdown in the production of Mexican industries.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds steady around 102.50 after recent gains, attempting to build on its profits amid uncertain movements in US Treasury yields. As of now, the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons stand at 4.34% and 4.0%, respectively. The Greenback might find support if the prevailing risk aversion sentiment continues to improve, especially with December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States set to be released on Thursday.
Investors are keenly awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve regarding the interest rate trajectory. While higher interest rates could potentially impact aggregate demand, leading to subdued growth and a softer labor market, the Fed is anticipated to refrain from implementing any rate cuts in its upcoming January policy meeting.
USD/MXN: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.9912
|Today Daily Change
|0.0218
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|16.9694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0308
|Daily SMA50
|17.2369
|Daily SMA100
|17.4123
|Daily SMA200
|17.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|16.9873
|Previous Daily Low
|16.808
|Previous Weekly High
|17.1036
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.867
|Previous Monthly High
|17.5653
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.8611
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|16.9188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|16.8765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.8559
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.7423
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.6765
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.0352
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.1009
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.2145
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0950 despite cautious mood
EUR/USD is back on the bids, nearing 1.0950 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair stands resilient amid a cautious market environment and a steady US Dollar, as geopolitical tensions and prudence ahead of Thursday's US inflation data persist.
GBP/USD struggles near 1.2700 amid risk-off mood, awaits Bailey
GBP/USD is struggling near 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday. A risk-off market mood and the latest US Dollar upswing weigh on the pair, as traders look to BoE Governor Bailey's testimony later in the day.
Gold price remains confined in a narrow range as traders await US CPI on Thursday
Gold price met with some supply following an uptick to the $2,040 area on Tuesday and finally settled with only modest gains on Tuesday. The precious metal continues with its struggle to gain any meaningful traction.
Bitcoin Spot ETFs could make their debut soon, securities lawyers say SEC less likely to kill ETF applications
Bitcoin price is likely to see upside capped since BTC price nearly missed the $48,000 level in response to the false announcement of Spot Bitcoin ETF approval.
Traders positioning ahead of Thursday's US CPI
We’ve seen a lot of sideways trade this week. And the recipe for Wednesday could very well be the same given the super light economic calendar. There is no first-tier risk on the calendar, though we do get a batch of central bank speak.