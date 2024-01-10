USD/MXN extends gains to near 16.99 on risk-off mood despite upbeat Mexico inflation data

  • USD/MXN gains ground as risk-on sentiment shifts to risk aversion.
  • Upbeat Mexico’s inflation data could refrain Banxico from easing monetary policy in February’s meeting.
  • Traders await US CPI data to gain more cues on the Fed’s interest rate trajectory.

USD/MXN continues to gain ground, advancing further near 16.99 during the European session on Wednesday. The USD/MXN pair received upward support from the risk-off market sentiment. However, the upward trend in Mexico's consumer inflation might influence the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to adopt a measured approach to easing monetary policy in the upcoming period. This is expected to provide support for the Mexican Peso (MXN) in the foreseeable future.

Mexico's 12-month inflation for December climbed to 4.66%, up from the previous 4.32%. Headline inflation increased to 0.71%, contrary to the anticipated contraction of 0.61% and the prior reading of 0.64%. Core inflation stood at 0.44%, slightly below the expected 0.50%. Traders are likely to keep an eye on Thursday's Industrial Output data, with expectations of a slowdown in the production of Mexican industries.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) holds steady around 102.50 after recent gains, attempting to build on its profits amid uncertain movements in US Treasury yields. As of now, the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons stand at 4.34% and 4.0%, respectively. The Greenback might find support if the prevailing risk aversion sentiment continues to improve, especially with December's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United States set to be released on Thursday.

Investors are keenly awaiting signals from the Federal Reserve regarding the interest rate trajectory. While higher interest rates could potentially impact aggregate demand, leading to subdued growth and a softer labor market, the Fed is anticipated to refrain from implementing any rate cuts in its upcoming January policy meeting.

USD/MXN: additional levels to watch

Overview
Today last price 16.9912
Today Daily Change 0.0218
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 16.9694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0308
Daily SMA50 17.2369
Daily SMA100 17.4123
Daily SMA200 17.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.9873
Previous Daily Low 16.808
Previous Weekly High 17.1036
Previous Weekly Low 16.867
Previous Monthly High 17.5653
Previous Monthly Low 16.8611
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 16.9188
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 16.8765
Daily Pivot Point S1 16.8559
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.7423
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.6765
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.0352
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.1009
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.2145

 

 

