USD/MXN drops toward 22.25 as the US dollar slides

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso rises versus the US dollar but retreats versus EM currencies.
  • USD/MXN heads for lowest close in a month, still above 22.20.

The USD/MXN has continuously fallen over the last 24 hours. It is trading at 22.27, the lowest level in almost a week and near the July bottom. A weaker US dollar across the board pushed the cross to the downside.

An improvement in risk appetite boosted the demand for emerging and commodity currencies and weighed on the greenback. The agreement at the European Union of a recovery fund and optimism about a COVID-19 vaccine is behind the risk-on mode.

Among emerging markets, the Mexican peso is not outperforming. The Brazilian real is the biggest gainer with USD/BRL falling 2.80. The Australian dollar is the best major on Tuesday, gaining 1.70%.

Levels to watch

The USD/MXN is trading near the 22.20/25 resistance band. If it drops below, it would target 22.00/05. Under 22.00, the next support is seen at 21.90 that protects 21.55.

At the moment, USD/MXN is facing increasing bearish pressure, but if during the next sessions it manages to hold above 22.20, it would alleviate the tone, favouring a rebound. Resistance is seen at 22.60 and then at 22.75. A daily close above the last one would clear the way to more gains.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 22.2816
Today Daily Change -0.2145
Today Daily Change % -0.95
Today daily open 22.4961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.6256
Daily SMA50 22.6145
Daily SMA100 23.0305
Daily SMA200 21.032
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.7171
Previous Daily Low 22.4619
Previous Weekly High 22.7795
Previous Weekly Low 22.253
Previous Monthly High 23.2298
Previous Monthly Low 21.4609
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 22.5594
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 22.6196
Daily Pivot Point S1 22.3996
Daily Pivot Point S2 22.3031
Daily Pivot Point S3 22.1444
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.6548
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.8136
Daily Pivot Point R3 22.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation

EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation

EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.

EUR/USD News

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850

Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850

Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.

Gold News

GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU

GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU

GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.  

Read more

WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00

WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00

WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures