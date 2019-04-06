USD/MXN drops toward 19.50 as Mexican peso recovers

- Mexican peso among top performers, trims US tariffs losses.
- Improvement in risk sentiment weighs on US Dollar against EM currencies.
The USD/MXN extended the correction during the American session and printed a fresh 2-day low at 19.52. The pair is sharply lower compared to yesterday’s multi-month high it reached at 19.88.
An improvement in risk sentiment among emerging market currencies amid expectation that the Federal Reserve will refrain from raising rates and could even lower them favored the Mexican peso. The currency also benefited from less pessimism from the trade tensions between the US and Mexico.
Will US President Trump continues to reclaim action, Mexican leaders mentioned today they are optimistic about reaching a deal before the June 10 deadline and they will present an immigration plan on Thursday. Also, some Republicans showed some opposition to the tariffs on all Mexican imports.
Volatility around the MXN is expected to remain elevated over the next days, as negotiations take place in Washington. From a technical perspective, the bullish momentum eased significantly over the last hours but the greenback still shows some strength. A decline below 19.40 would be a positive development for the Mexican peso that could lead to a slide to 19.30, the next strong support. On the upside, now 19.75 emerges as the immediate resistance. A daily close on top of 19.80 would point for a test of the critical barrier at 19.95/20.
More Levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.5574
|Today Daily Change
|-0.2205
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.11
|Today daily open
|19.7779
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.1623
|Daily SMA50
|19.0695
|Daily SMA100
|19.1164
|Daily SMA200
|19.3532
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.8799
|Previous Daily Low
|19.61
|Previous Weekly High
|19.8284
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.0176
|Previous Monthly High
|19.8284
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7907
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.7768
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.7131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.6319
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.486
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.362
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.9019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|20.0258
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|20.1718
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.