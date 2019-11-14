  • Banxico cut rates by 25bps, again two board members asked for a bigger cut. 
  • Mexican peso erases losses versus US dollar, recovers from monthly lows. 

The USD/MXN pair rose toward the 19.50 earlier today but then it turned to the downside and following the release of the statement from the Bank of Mexico it moved further lower. It dropped to 19.34, reaching a fresh daily low and it is about to end the day flat, away from the one-month high it hit yesterday at 19.52. 

Latin American currencies remain under pressure. The Mexican peso was able until last week to remain steady but on Tuesday lost a key technical level, triggering more losses. The USD/MXN surpassed the 19.25/30 barrier, rising quickly to 19.50. Now the pair is consolidating in the new range. While a break above 19.50 would likely trigger more gains, a slide under 19.25 would remove the short-term bullish bias. 

Banxico repeats September’s meeting

As mostly expected the Bank of Mexico cut the key interest rate by 25bps for the third consecutive meeting to 7.5%. Again the decision was not unanimous as two members (likely Heath and Esquivel) wanted a 50 bps cut. 

The Mexican peso rose modestly following the decision. The central bank will likely continue the easing cycle taking into account inflation stands around the central bank’s 3% target, economic growth is below its potential and recent Fed rate cuts. How the Mexican peso performs over the next weeks could be a critical factor behind the next decision on whether it accelerates rate cuts or remains at the current speed. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.3464
Today Daily Change -0.0218
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 19.3682
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1552
Daily SMA50 19.3708
Daily SMA100 19.3841
Daily SMA200 19.2668
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.5296
Previous Daily Low 19.2975
Previous Weekly High 19.2536
Previous Weekly Low 19.0434
Previous Monthly High 19.8623
Previous Monthly Low 19.0176
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.4409
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.3862
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.2673
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.1664
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.0352
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.4994
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.6306
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.7315

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Dollar in trouble, EUR/USD recovers the 1.1000 level

Dollar in trouble, EUR/USD recovers the 1.1000 level

The American currency came under selling pressure, although the EUR/USD pair is a laggard, barely above the 1.1000 figure. Trump´s impeachment process seems to be behind the latest slide.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2900 as the greenback eases

GBP/USD approaches 1.2900 as the greenback eases

The GBP/USD pair is at fresh weekly highs in the 1.2880 region, as speculative interest moved away from the dollar, and in spite of poor UK data.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields

USD/JPY slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American tracing hours and slumped to its lowest level in ten days at 108.25 as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to continue to gather strength against its rivals as a safe haven.

USD/JPY News

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside

Prices of the precious metal keep the positive performance in the second half of the week, although the $1,470 region continues to cap the upside for the time being.

Gold News

Crypto bulls and bears meet at the crossroads

Crypto bulls and bears meet at the crossroads

Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sharp falls among the main actors of the top-three cryptos by market capitalization. If in the past few days XRP was the top representative of fear, now red is also the color of Bitcoin and even Ethereum.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures