- USD/MXN trades at 17.1127, down 0.23%, as US Retail Sales disappoint, but jobless claims and PPI exceed expectations.
- Mexican 2024 budget proposal to widen deficit to 4.9% of GDP raises eyebrows, pushing Mexico’s 10-year bond yield up 17 basis points.
- US Dollar Index (DXY) climbs 0.40% to 105.17, influenced by seesawing US Treasury yields and mixed economic data.
The Mexican Peso (MXN) strengthened for the fourth straight day against the Greenback (USD) earlier in the North American session after solid US economic data spurred investors’ risk appetite. The USD/MXN is trading at 17.1127, retreating some 0.23% after hitting a daily high of 17.2050.
USD/MXN retreats as us retail sales miss and Mexican budget deficit plans stir market sentiment
The US Department of Commerce revealed that US Retail Sales in August were below estimates of 2.9% YoY, rose by 2.5%, but on a monthly reading, exceeded forecasts. The jump in oil prices bolstered sales, as inflation ticked higher as expected on Wednesday, as the US Department of Labor revealed August’s CPI.
Meanwhile, prices paid by producers advanced 1.6% YoY in August, above 1.2% forecasts, doubling July’s 0.8% increase. The Producer Price Index (PPI) revealed by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), rose the most in over a year. At the same time, jobs data revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending September 9 rose to 220K, below the consensus of 225K, underscoring a hot labor market.
US Treasury bond yields seesawed after the data, with the most sensitive to interest rates, the 2-year note, yielding 5.035% at the data release, ahead of retreating below the 5.0% threshold. This bolstered the Greenback, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY, which tracks the USD performance vs. a basket of six currencies, climbs 0.40%, at 105.17.
Across the border, the recent budget has gathered attention from economists in Mexico. The fact the 2024 proposed budget would increase the deficit from 3.3% to 4.9% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) generated different reactions as the country prepares to elect the current President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Mexico’s 10-year bond yield rose 17 basis points on Monday on the prospect of higher borrowing. Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted, “From this expansionary baseline, fiscal slippages (which would lead to a budget deficit of around 6% of GDP) could trigger sovereign rating downgrades, in particular, if growth decelerates visibly.”
USD/MXN Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Despite trading near the week’s lows, the USD/MXN appears to have bottomed at around 17.10, unable to extend its fall, capped by the presence of the 20-day Moving Average (DMA) at 17.0919. IF that level is breached, that will put the 50-DMA in play at the 17.0000 psychological level. Conversely, if the pair manages to stage a recovery, USD buyers must reclaim the 100-DMA at 17.2361, so they could threaten to recover the 17.5000 mark.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|17.1108
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0420
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|17.1528
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.0973
|Daily SMA50
|17.0189
|Daily SMA100
|17.2518
|Daily SMA200
|17.9822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.2934
|Previous Daily Low
|17.088
|Previous Weekly High
|17.7094
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.0447
|Previous Monthly High
|17.4274
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.2149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|17.0627
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9726
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.8573
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.2681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.3834
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.4735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
