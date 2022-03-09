USD/MXN drops below 21.00 as US dollar tumbles

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso recovers on risk appetite, DXY extends losses.
  • European markets end with strong gains, Dow Jones up by 2%.
  • Crude oil falls almost 5%, metals under pressure.

The USD/MXN is giving up recent gains amid an improvement in market sentiment. The pair dropped back under 21.00, moving away from the three-month high it hit on Tuesday near 21.50.

Emerging market currencies rally on renewed risk appetite

As stock rally on Wednesday, emerging market currencies benefit. The Mexican peso is having the best day in months versus the US dollar. The USD/MXN dropped from 21.40 to as low as 20.91, a two-day low. The dollar is still up for the week, but off highs.

The best performer is the Polish zloty, with a decline in USD/PLN of 3.65% ahead of a meeting between Russia/Ukraine foreign ministers. Despite the overall recovery, the Russian ruble is still sharply lower. The USD/RUB trades at 135.20, up 6% for the day.

Mexico: inflation rises more than expected

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.83% in February, above the 0.80% expected. The annual rate increased from 7.07% to 7.28%. Inflation remains well above Banxico’s target, keeping further rate hikes on the table.

On Thursday, US inflation data is due. The next FOMC meeting is next week and a rate hike is already priced in. The signs about the future path of the Fed’s monetary policy will be relevant for financial markets and also for the upcoming March 24 Bank of Mexico meeting.

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.9961
Today Daily Change -0.3889
Today Daily Change % -1.82
Today daily open 21.385
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.5556
Daily SMA50 20.5384
Daily SMA100 20.6753
Daily SMA200 20.3875
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 21.4682
Previous Daily Low 21.2071
Previous Weekly High 20.9716
Previous Weekly Low 20.319
Previous Monthly High 20.7904
Previous Monthly Low 20.1571
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.3684
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.3068
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.2387
Daily Pivot Point S2 21.0924
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.9777
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.4998
Daily Pivot Point R2 21.6145
Daily Pivot Point R3 21.7608

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains and approaches 1.1100

EUR/USD extends gains and approaches 1.1100

The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1080, as risk appetite returned to financial markets after Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s aide said that the country is ready for a diplomatic solution. Speculative interest dumping the greenback ahead of ECB, US inflation data. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150

GBP/USD grinds higher, trades above 1.3150

GBP/USD near a daily high of 1.3180 amid the better market’s mood. The greenback is having a difficult time finding demand on Wednesday as risk flows dominate the financial markets.

GBP/USD News

Gold gives up gains and loses $2,000

Gold gives up gains and loses $2,000

Gold Price retreated sharply from $2,070.50 a troy ounce, now trading in the $1,990 price zone, as fears about an escalation in the Ukraine-Russia crisis eased. The market sentiment began improving on Tuesday as humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians were put in place. 

Gold News

Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283

Shiba Inu price enters bullish journey to $0.0000283

Shiba Inu price set up three swing lows around a vital support level, giving rise to a triple bottom setup. This pattern forecasts a trend reversal and indicates that SHIB is due for a bullish outlook.

Read more

Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback Premium

Why Optimism about the war seems premature, dollar, gold to make a comeback

All markets are saying, is give peace a chance – paraphrasing John Lennon's song, that is what is going on, with stocks and risk currencies rising while safe-haven assets are tumbling down.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures