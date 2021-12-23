USD/MXN drops below 20.70, to one-month lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Emerging market currencies gain ground amid risk appetite. 
  • USD/MXN points further to the downside, particularly under 20.65. 
  • Data shows no surprises in the US and Mexico's highest inflation in decades. 

The USD/MXN is trading around 20.65, at the lowest level in a month. A weaker greenback across the board and the risk-on tone across financial markets are supporting the Mexican peso. 

The pair is testing levels under 20.70 and is on its way to the lowest close since November 27. A consolidation below 20.65 would point to more losses with the next strong support at 20.45/50. A recovery above 20.70 should alleviate the bearish tone, while on above 20.90, the US dollar could strengthen. 

Data from Mexico and US 

In the US, many economic reports were released. Personal spending rose 0.6% in November, in line with market consensus while the core PCE advanced to an annual rate of 4.7% above the 4.5% expected. The Labor Department reported Initial Jobless Claims came in at 205K, unchanged from the week before. The November Durable Goods Orders' preliminary reading showed a larger-than-expected gain of 2.5%. The University of Michigan’s December reading of Consumer Sentiment (final) came in at 70.6. New Home Sales soared 12.4% in November, recovering from a 8.4% decline in October.

The key number in Mexico was positive as the mid-December Consumer Price Index showed a lower-than-expected reading at 7.45% (annual), below the 7.70% of market consensus but still the highest in twenty years. The higher inflation pushed the Bank of Mexico to hike rates by 50bps last week. 

“Next policy meeting is February 10 and another 50 bp hike to 6.0% seems likely if price pressures remain high. Swaps market sees the policy rate peaking at 7.50% by the end-2022 before falling slightly in 2023.  This may understate Banxico’s need to tighten”, mentioned analysts at Brown Brother Harriman. 

Technical levels 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.6709
Today Daily Change -0.0361
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 20.707
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 21.1426
Daily SMA50 20.7904
Daily SMA100 20.4823
Daily SMA200 20.2744
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.8641
Previous Daily Low 20.7048
Previous Weekly High 21.3642
Previous Weekly Low 20.6994
Previous Monthly High 22.1557
Previous Monthly Low 20.2514
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.7657
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.8033
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.6532
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.5994
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.4939
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.8124
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.9179
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.9717

 

 

