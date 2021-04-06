USD/MXN drops below 20.20, to the lowest in six weeks

  • Mexican peso among top performers on Tuesday across the board.
  • USD/MXN falls to the lowest level since mid-February.

The USD/MXN broke under 20.20 and bottomed at 20.14, the weakest in six weeks. It remains near the bottom, under pressure, as the Mexican peso strengthens across the board.

An improvement in risk sentiment and the expectations regarding the US economy continue to support the Mexican peso that is outperforming on Tuesdays. In Wall Street, equity prices are modestly lower, holding near recent record levels.

The decline in US yields is affecting the greenback. The 10-year yield stands at 1.66%, the lowest since March 29. The DXY fell to 92.40, the lowest level in two weeks. The US dollar continues to pullback from the highest level in months versus majors.

Short-term technical outlook

A consolidation of the USD/MXN under the 20.25 level (horizontal support / 100-day simple moving average) would be a positive development of the Mexican peso, opening the door for a test of the 20.00/05 area. The next support below is seen at 19.90.

A recovery back above 20.30 would alleviate the bearish pressure. The next resistance is seen at 20.55/60 followed by 20.80.

Technical levels

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.1648
Today Daily Change -0.1516
Today Daily Change % -0.75
Today daily open 20.3164
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 20.6129
Daily SMA50 20.5095
Daily SMA100 20.229
Daily SMA200 20.994
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 20.3811
Previous Daily Low 20.2307
Previous Weekly High 20.7883
Previous Weekly Low 20.2644
Previous Monthly High 21.6353
Previous Monthly Low 20.2818
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 20.3236
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.2881
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.2377
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.159
Daily Pivot Point S3 20.0873
Daily Pivot Point R1 20.3881
Daily Pivot Point R2 20.4598
Daily Pivot Point R3 20.5385

 

 

