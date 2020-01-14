USD/MXN drops below 18.80, remains within a familiar range

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso flat versus the US dollar on Tuesday.
  • Greenback post mixed results across the board, as US yields and Wall Street rises. 

The USD/MXN printed a fresh daily low during the American session at 18.77 as it holds within a small range, near multi-month lows. The pair is about to end the day practically unchanged versus the US dollar. 

The greenback posted mixed results in Tuesday, gaining versus the euro and the yen but falling against other majors like the pound and the Swiss franc. Market participants mostly ignored US CPI data.  On Wednesday, the US Producer Price Index is due and the Empire Manufacturing Index. 

The positive tone around financial markets continues to support the Mexican peso, but the strength is not enough to push for a break of the 18.74 area. 

Technical outlook 

For the fourth day in a row, USD/MXN trades in a range between 18.87 and 18.74. Is it consolidating near the 2019 and 2020 lows, holding a bearish tone. If it manages to keep levels under 18.80, the bearish pressure will likely intensify. The next target is seen at 18.65. 

On the upside, if the pair rises and keeps levels near 18.85, the bullish momentum will likely rise, exposing the critical 19.00 area. Since late December, 19.00 has been offering resistance that, if broken, could signal that a bottom is in place. 


 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.7991
Today Daily Change 0.0036
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 18.7955
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.9039
Daily SMA50 19.1476
Daily SMA100 19.317
Daily SMA200 19.2511
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.8624
Previous Daily Low 18.7493
Previous Weekly High 19.0167
Previous Weekly Low 18.7468
Previous Monthly High 19.6294
Previous Monthly Low 18.7977
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.7925
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.8192
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.7424
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.6893
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.6293
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.8555
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.9155
Daily Pivot Point R3 18.9686

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stable at around 1.1130, investors on their toes

EUR/USD stable at around 1.1130, investors on their toes

EUR/USD trades at around 1.1130, as market players stand cautious, waiting for details related to US-China phase one trade agreement. the US would not remove tariffs on Chinese imports until after the 2020 presidential election.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances modestly above the 1.3000 level

GBP/USD advances modestly above the 1.3000 level

A weaker dollar and comments from UK PM Johnson underpinned the pair. Johnson said that he considers “very likely” the kingdom will get a “comprehensive trade deal with the EU by year-end.”

GBP/USD News

Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off

Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off

The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.

Read more

Gold recovers modestly toward $1550 on latest US-China trade headlines

Gold recovers modestly toward $1550 on latest US-China trade headlines

The XAU/USD pair spiked to a fresh daily high of $1549 in the last hour amid a negative shift in the market sentiment but quickly erased its gains.

Gold News

USD/JPY struggles to maintain form above 110 the figure, lacking market's conviction

USD/JPY struggles to maintain form above 110 the figure, lacking market's conviction

USD/JPY is currently trading at 110.03 having travelled from a high of 110.21 to a low of 109.88 where demand took the pair back above 110 the figure to 110.11 in early New York.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures