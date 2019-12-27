USD/MXN drops 18.80, lowest intraday level since May

- US Dollar under pressure across the board as Santa’s rally goes on.
- USD/MXN breaks critical support and eyes 2019 lows.
The USD/MXN pair broke below 18.90 and tumbled to 18.80, reaching the lowest level since May. As of writing it trades at 18.83, consolidating below 18.90 and about to post the lowest close in eight months.
A decline of the US dollar across the board pushed the USD/MXN to the downside. Also, technical factors favored the acceleration in the move lower. The improvement in risk appetite across markets continues to be supportive of the demand for riskier assets, including emerging market currencies.
A test of 2019 lows on the cards
After moving sideways for over a week, USD/MXN broke lower in the expected direction. Earlier in December, the pair dropped below a long-term uptrend line, opening the door to more losses.
The area of 18.90 was a key intermediate level support and now the next strong one stands around 18.75 (the intraday low of 2019 is 18.74). In order to alleviate the bearish pressure, the US dollar needs to regain levels above 18.90. The next resistance is seen at 18.95 and 19.10.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.8442
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0954
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|18.9396
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.1536
|Daily SMA50
|19.21
|Daily SMA100
|19.416
|Daily SMA200
|19.2696
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.9835
|Previous Daily Low
|18.9225
|Previous Weekly High
|19.4695
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.8858
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6596
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.0434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.9458
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.9602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.9136
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.8876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.8526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.9745
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.0095
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.0355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness
Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is above 1.3100, despite hard-Brexit fears.
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high
The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).
Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally
The XAU/USD pair rose sharply ahead of the Christmas holiday and extended its rally two days later when investors returned on Thursday. Troy ounce of gold gains more than $30 this week. US Dollar Index retraces last week's rally, drops below 97.20.
USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat
US Dollar Index steadies above 97 in American session. Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Macroeconomic data releases from Japan paint a mixed picture.