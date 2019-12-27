USD/MXN drops 18.80, lowest intraday level since May

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar under pressure across the board as Santa’s rally goes on. 
  • USD/MXN breaks critical support and eyes 2019 lows. 

The USD/MXN pair broke below 18.90 and tumbled to 18.80, reaching the lowest level since May. As of writing it trades at 18.83, consolidating below 18.90 and about to post the lowest close in eight months. 

A decline of the US dollar across the board pushed the USD/MXN to the downside. Also, technical factors favored the acceleration in the move lower. The improvement in risk appetite across markets continues to be supportive of the demand for riskier assets, including emerging market currencies. 

A test of 2019 lows on the cards 

After moving sideways for over a week, USD/MXN broke lower in the expected direction. Earlier in December, the pair dropped below a long-term uptrend line, opening the door to more losses. 

The area of 18.90 was a key intermediate level support and now the next strong one stands around 18.75 (the intraday low of 2019 is 18.74). In order to alleviate the bearish pressure, the US dollar needs to regain levels above 18.90. The next resistance is seen at 18.95 and 19.10. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.8442
Today Daily Change -0.0954
Today Daily Change % -0.50
Today daily open 18.9396
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1536
Daily SMA50 19.21
Daily SMA100 19.416
Daily SMA200 19.2696
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.9835
Previous Daily Low 18.9225
Previous Weekly High 19.4695
Previous Weekly Low 18.8858
Previous Monthly High 19.6596
Previous Monthly Low 19.0434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.9458
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.9602
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.9136
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.8876
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.8526
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.9745
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.0095
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.0355

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD breaks above 1.3100 amid persistent dollar’s weakness

Thin market conditions exacerbate dollar’s decline against most major rivals. Despite persistent hard-Brexit concerns, the GBP/USD pair is above 1.3100, despite hard-Brexit fears.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high

EUR/USD reaches fresh highs, approaches December high

The EUR/USD pair extends its advance in thin trading, as risk appetite leads the way. Fresh peaks above 1.1170 expose the 1.1200 figure.

EUR/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

Crypto Today: Bitcoin left without Santa rally, unchanged from pre-Christmas time

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,184 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis). The coin attempted a recovery above $7,200 but failed to hold the ground. The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $125.13 (unchanged on a day-to-day basis).

Read more

Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally

Gold trades flat near $1510 following Christmas rally

The XAU/USD pair rose sharply ahead of the Christmas holiday and extended its rally two days later when investors returned on Thursday. Troy ounce of gold gains more than $30 this week. US Dollar Index retraces last week's rally, drops below 97.20.

Gold News

USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat

USD/JPY stays directionless near 109.50, looks to end week flat

US Dollar Index steadies above 97 in American session. Wall Street's main indexes post modest gains in early trade. Macroeconomic data releases from Japan paint a mixed picture. 

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures