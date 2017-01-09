USD/MXN: Driven by politics - BBH

“He noted that an obsession with balanced trade is “a shot in the foot.” He added that Mexico refuses to negotiate under threat and that it needs to prepare for alternatives. We think markets got a little complacent about Mexico risks. No, we're not going back to 22 but the peso seems too rich near 17.50. Perhaps something between 18.00-18.50 is fair value, at least for now. Note that USD/MXN couldn't move above the 18.04 area back in early August. That level is the 62% retracement objective of the July drop, and a break is needed to set up a test of the July 5 high near 18.4050.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.