USD/MXN defends the 17.00 support despite US consumer inflation expectations soften

  • USD/MXN has shown a recovery move to near 17.10 as the market mood is turning cautious.
  • Investors are expecting that interest rates by the Fed will peak sooner than the guidance provided.
  • The Mexican Peso is on the seventh sky as interest rates by the Banxico are at 11.25%.

The USD/MXN pair has rebounded to near 17.10 after printing a fresh seven-year low in the European session. The asset is expected to remain less volatile as US markets will be closed on Monday on account of Juneteenth.

S&P500 futures have extended their losses as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed due to the extended weekend in the US. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has witnessed some selling pressure after recovering to near 102.56 as investors are expecting that interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) will peak sooner than the guidance provided.

Fed chair Jerome Powell, in his monetary policy statement last week, commented that two interest rate hikes are appropriate as labor market conditions are still tight and the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) is showing persistence.

The journey of bringing down inflation to desired levels is far from over, however, short-term consumer inflation expectations have softened sharply. Also, Consumer Sentiment Index has improved significantly after a sheer deceleration in the consumer and producer price index due to lower gasoline prices.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Peso is on the seventh sky as interest rates by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) are at 11.25%. Going forward, investors will keep focusing on the Retail Sales data (April). As per the preliminary report, monthly economic data is seen contracting by 0.3% against a stagnant performance reported last month. Annualized data is expected to expand to 2.9% vs. the prior release of 2.5%.

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 17.0978
Today Daily Change 0.0240
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 17.0738
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.4948
Daily SMA50 17.7314
Daily SMA100 18.1001
Daily SMA200 18.8469
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.1894
Previous Daily Low 17.0243
Previous Weekly High 17.3353
Previous Weekly Low 17.0243
Previous Monthly High 18.078
Previous Monthly Low 17.4203
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.0874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.1264
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.0022
Daily Pivot Point S2 16.9307
Daily Pivot Point S3 16.8371
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.1674
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.261
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.3325

 

 

