USD/MXN: Corrective mode intact while below $21 as oil rebounds

  • Mexican peso benefits from the recovery in oil prices.
  • Market mood improves after the recent coronavirus-led gloom.
  • The spot ignores broad USD rebound alongside Treasury yields.

The USD/MXN pair keeps its corrective mode intact in Tuesday’s European trading, as it manages to hold above 20.50 levels following several attempts to take out the 21 handle over the last hours.

The Mexican peso recovers ground against its American counterpart, having fallen to the lowest level since January 2017 at 21.89 on Monday. Oil prices rebound nearly 8% so far, as investors resort to profit-taking after the slump while some market participants believe the fall to be excessive.

Amid the recovery in oil prices, the USD/MXN buyers fail to take advantage of broad-based US dollar rebound, fuelled by a sharp pullback in the US Treasury yields, as risk sentiment somewhat improves on global stimulus hopes to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday’s 8% fall in the peso can be directly associated with the over 30% collapse in oil prices after Saudi Arabia cut its selling price for oil and stood ready to raise outputs. The Saud move was to avenge Russia’s refusal to accept the OPEC+ proposal to extend the output cuts.

In the day ahead, the oil-price action will continue to determine the MXN trades, as traders digest the latest comments from Russia’s Energy Minister Novak, which could stall the oil recovery and in turn cap the further upside in the peso.

USD/MXN technical levels to watch

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 20.6233
Today Daily Change -0.1648
Today Daily Change % -0.79
Today daily open 20.7987
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.1727
Daily SMA50 18.9419
Daily SMA100 19.0716
Daily SMA200 19.2361
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.0692
Previous Daily Low 20.4868
Previous Weekly High 20.3817
Previous Weekly Low 19.1536
Previous Monthly High 19.895
Previous Monthly Low 18.5151
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.4647
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.0913
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.1673
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.5358
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.5849
Daily Pivot Point R1 21.7497
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.7006
Daily Pivot Point R3 23.3321

 

 

