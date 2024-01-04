USD/MXN continues to lose ground on the weaker US Dollar, hovers below 17.00

- USD/MXN extends its losses as the US Dollar retreats after recent gains.
- The downbeat US bond yields limit the advance of the Greenback.
- Traders await next week's Consumer Confidence and Headline Inflation data from Mexico.
USD/MXN extends to the downward on the decline of the US Dollar (USD). The downbeat United States (US) Treasury yields put downward pressure on the Greenback. The USD/MXN pair trades lower around 16.98 during the European session on Thursday.
However, the better-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI data contributed support to the market sentiment against the speculation of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in the first quarter of 2024, which strengthened the Greenback. The report revealed an increase to 47.4 in December from the previous reading of 46.7, exceeding the market consensus of 47.1.
Investors are expected to closely scrutinize Thursday’s labor market releases from the United States for insights into the current state of the US labor market. The market expects an increase in US ADP Employment Change for December, from the previous figure of 103K to 115K. Additionally, the forecasted easing of Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on December 29, from 218K to 216K, adds support to the bets of no rate cuts by the Fed in the upcoming meeting.
On Mexico’s side, the recent moderate data might alleviate the pressure on the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to implement an immediate reduction in interest rates. Despite the stability of the Jobless Rate, the seasonally adjusted Jobless Rate experienced a slight uptick.
With no data releases from Mexico during the week, traders anticipate next week's Consumer Confidence and Headline Inflation data for December. These upcoming releases will likely play a crucial role in shaping market expectations and influencing Banxico's decisions regarding monetary policy.
USD/MXN: Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|16.9879
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0458
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|17.0337
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|17.1228
|Daily SMA50
|17.3302
|Daily SMA100
|17.4162
|Daily SMA200
|17.4331
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|17.1036
|Previous Daily Low
|17.0127
|Previous Weekly High
|17.0136
|Previous Weekly Low
|16.8611
|Previous Monthly High
|17.5653
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.8611
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|17.0689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|17.0474
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|16.9964
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|16.9591
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|16.9054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|17.0873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|17.1409
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|17.1783
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
