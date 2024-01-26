USD/MXN continues the losing streak, moves down to near 17.16

NEWS | | By Akhtar Faruqui
  • USD/MXN loses ground despite a stronger US Dollar after the US GDP release.
  • The recent Mexico data have contributed support to underpinning the MXN.
  • Traders will observe US PCE data to gain further cues on the US economic landscape.

USD/MXN continues its losing streak for the third consecutive session on Friday, inching lower to 17.16 during the European session. The USD/MXN pair encounters a challenge following the release of the 1st half-month inflation data on Wednesday from Mexico, indicating a resurgence in inflation within the country. On Thursday, the Mexican Peso (MXN) strengthened further after the Mexican Jobless Rate displayed a contraction in the number of unemployed workers in the country. These potential figures may deter the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) from considering a reduction in policy rates.

The non-seasonally adjusted Jobless Rate in Mexico reduced to 2.6%, matching expectations in December and down from the previous reading of 2.7%. While the seasonally adjusted Jobless Rate remains stable at 2.8%. Additionally, analysts at BNP Paribas propose that the recent inflation report in Mexico could act as a deterrent for the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) from considering a policy easing.

The stronger-than-expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized figure from the United States has provided support for the US Dollar (USD), thereby limiting the losses of the USD/MXN pair. The US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4) reported a reading of 3.3%, surpassing the previous figure of 4.9% and exceeding the market consensus of 2.0%. Additionally, the US Gross Domestic Product Price Index (Q4) grew by 1.5% against the previous growth of 3.3%. Surprisingly, US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on January 19 reduced to 214K, contrary to the expected increase of 200K from the prior 189K.

Looking ahead, on Friday, Mexico's Trade Balance data is set to be released by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI). The market is anticipating a trade surplus of $1.4B in December, up from November's figure of $0.63B. On the US docket, market participants will closely watch the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data on Friday for further insights into US economic conditions.

USD/MXN: additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 17.1619
Today Daily Change -0.0423
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 17.2042
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 17.0516
Daily SMA50 17.1363
Daily SMA100 17.4194
Daily SMA200 17.3503
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 17.2684
Previous Daily Low 17.1698
Previous Weekly High 17.3871
Previous Weekly Low 16.8468
Previous Monthly High 17.5653
Previous Monthly Low 16.8611
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 17.2075
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 17.2307
Daily Pivot Point S1 17.1598
Daily Pivot Point S2 17.1154
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.0611
Daily Pivot Point R1 17.2586
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.3128
Daily Pivot Point R3 17.3572

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

