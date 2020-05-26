USD/MXN consolidates losses after hitting two-month lows near 22.00

- The Mexican peso trims gains versus US dollar, heads for the highest close since March 13.
- Weaker US dollar drops across the board, DXY falls to three-week lows.
The USD/MXN is falling for the seventh consecutive day on the back of an improvement in market sentiment and a weaker US dollar. Stock worldwide rose on Tuesday amid optimism over the reopening of the economy.
In Wall Street, the Dow Jones gains 2.65% and the S&P 500 1.80%. At the same time, the US dollar is falling sharply across the board, particularly versus commodity currencies. The DXY is declining by almost 1% and it is trading below 99.00, at the lowest in three weeks.
The Mexican peso rose to fresh two-month highs against the US dollar on Tuesday. The USD/MXN bottomed at 22.10 and then rebounded modestly to 22.35. As of writing, it trades at 22.20, down 1.40% for the day, about to post the lowest close since March 13.
Technical outlook
The bias continues to point to the downside in USD/MXN. The RSI in the daily chart is about to reach extreme oversold levels but is still moving south. No signs of a bullish correction are seen at the moment.
The immediate support area is seen at 22.00/05 followed by 21.60. On the upside, 22.50 is the first resistance level and then 22.75/80 (weekly high) and 23.20.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.2448
|Today Daily Change
|-0.3162
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.40
|Today daily open
|22.561
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|23.8033
|Daily SMA50
|23.9771
|Daily SMA100
|21.6041
|Daily SMA200
|20.4854
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|22.7717
|Previous Daily Low
|22.5182
|Previous Weekly High
|24.0472
|Previous Weekly Low
|22.7075
|Previous Monthly High
|25.7809
|Previous Monthly Low
|23.2825
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|22.615
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.4622
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.3635
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|22.2088
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|22.7157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|22.8704
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|22.9692
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1000 threshold
Broad dollar’s weakness helped EUR/USD reached the critical threshold, although bulls still hesitate. Hopes surrounding economic reopenings and a COVID-19 vaccine lifted the market’s mood.
AUD/USD near March high as risk-on leads the way
The commodity-linked currency is among the best performers as substantial gains in equities underpin the Aussie. AUD/USD bullish as long as optimism persists.
This post-halving Bitcoin era will be unlike any other
Following the recent, third halving, Bitcoin (BTC) is now in its fourth block reward era. Leading up to the event, pundits launched into varied predictions that ranged from miner capitulation to hash rate plunges to price predictions of half a million dollars.
Gold drops to lowest in almost two weeks, near $1710
Gold prices extended losses after the beginning of the American session and bottomed at $1709/oz, the lowest level since May 13. It is hovering around $1712, down $15 for the day so far.
USD/JPY recovers from session lows on risk rally, trades above 107.50
The USD/JPY pair rose toward 108.00 during the Asian session but reversed its direction pressured by the heavy selling pressure surrounding the greenback.