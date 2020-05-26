USD/MXN consolidates losses after hitting two-month lows near 22.00

The Mexican peso trims gains versus US dollar, heads for the highest close since March 13.

Weaker US dollar drops across the board, DXY falls to three-week lows.

The USD/MXN is falling for the seventh consecutive day on the back of an improvement in market sentiment and a weaker US dollar. Stock worldwide rose on Tuesday amid optimism over the reopening of the economy.

In Wall Street, the Dow Jones gains 2.65% and the S&P 500 1.80%. At the same time, the US dollar is falling sharply across the board, particularly versus commodity currencies. The DXY is declining by almost 1% and it is trading below 99.00, at the lowest in three weeks.

The Mexican peso rose to fresh two-month highs against the US dollar on Tuesday. The USD/MXN bottomed at 22.10 and then rebounded modestly to 22.35. As of writing, it trades at 22.20, down 1.40% for the day, about to post the lowest close since March 13.

Technical outlook

The bias continues to point to the downside in USD/MXN. The RSI in the daily chart is about to reach extreme oversold levels but is still moving south. No signs of a bullish correction are seen at the moment.

The immediate support area is seen at 22.00/05 followed by 21.60. On the upside, 22.50 is the first resistance level and then 22.75/80 (weekly high) and 23.20.