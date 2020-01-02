USD/MXN consolidates below 19.00, near multi-month lows

- Meixnca peso flat versus the US dollar on the first trading day of 2020.
- USD/MXN remains near monthly lows, with a bearish bias.
The USD/MXN rose earlier today to 18.93 but it turned to the downside, falling toward 18.85. The pair continues to move in a consolidation range under 18.95 and holding near the seven-month low it reached on Tuesday at 18.79.
The main trend is still bearish and so far, no signs of a bullish correction area seen. A slide below 18.80 would expose the 2019 low at 18.74 and below the next support might be located at 18.60.
A recovery of USD/MXN above 18.95 should point to further strength for the greenback. The next resistance levels are 19.00 and 19.10.
USD/MXN holds despite USD recovery
The greenback, measured by the DXY, rose on Thursday, recovering from the lowest level since July. It climbed to 96.80, ending a 6-day negative streak.
The USD/MXN remains in the consolidation range. Economic data from the US was ignored by market participants as the volume is still below regular levels. On Friday, the key report in the US will be the FOMC minutes from the latest meeting.
More levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.8848
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0469
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|18.9317
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.0287
|Daily SMA50
|19.1929
|Daily SMA100
|19.3917
|Daily SMA200
|19.2649
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.9406
|Previous Daily Low
|18.8952
|Previous Weekly High
|18.9907
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.8073
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6294
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.9233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.9125
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.9044
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.877
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.8589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.9498
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.968
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.9953
