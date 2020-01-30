USD/MXN climbs back above 18.80, moves away from monthly lows

- US dollar rises versus emerging market currencies, but DXY drops.
- USD/MNXN rises further during the American session, Mexican peso drops versus US dollar.
The USD/MXN pair accelerated to the upside and climbed to 18.86, hitting a two-day high. The Mexican peso is falling sharply versus the US dollar, erasing weekly gains and moving away from the highest level in months.
On Wednesday, USD/MXN approached the 19.65 area that is becoming a critical support. Again it rebounded. If the pair manages to post a daily close above 18.85, the short-term outlook would favor more gains.
On the fundamental front, concerns about the spread of coronavirus continue to weigh on markets. Risk aversion affected particularly emerging market currencies on Thursday that were the worst performers. The US dollar posted mixed results. Despite the rally versus EM currencies, the DXY suffered the worst decline in weeks, ending a five-day positive streak.
US and Mexico: Different growth stories
Data released today showed the US economy expanded at a 2.1% annualized rate during the fourth quarter and 2.3% during 2019. In Mexico, the economy stagnated in the fourth quarter and during 2019 it shrank for the first time since 2019.
Despite the difference in economic performance both central banks recently cut interest rates. The Fed is done in the near term, now on a “wait and see” mode. Banxico is expected to continue with rate cuts; the key rate currently stands at 7.25%, one of the highest among OECD countries.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.8474
|Today Daily Change
|0.1603
|Today Daily Change %
|0.86
|Today daily open
|18.6871
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.7932
|Daily SMA50
|19.0278
|Daily SMA100
|19.1879
|Daily SMA200
|19.2451
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.9065
|Previous Daily Low
|18.668
|Previous Weekly High
|18.8672
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.6407
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6294
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.7591
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.8154
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.6012
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.5154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.3627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.8397
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.9924
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.0782
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advancing in corrective mode, long way ahead
The EUR/USD pair has managed to extend its recovery up to 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline at around 1.1035. Still, there’s a long way ahead before bulls feel attracted.
AUD/USD at a brink of collapsing
Despite easing demand for the greenback, the AUD/USD pair battles with the 0.6700 figure, barely above the one-decade low set last year at 0.6670. Chinese woes weigh on the Aussie.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls readying critical $9500 barrier break
Bitcoin is now being accepted in Zermatt, a municipality in Switzerland at the foot of the Matterhorn known for its ski resort, has started accepting bitcoin for government services.
Gold bulls set on the Jan highs at $1,611
At a current price of $1,582, gold bulls have found their mojo towards the end of the week. However, prices are still yet to match the highs accomplished on Monday ($,1588.17).
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.