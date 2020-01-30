USD/MXN climbs back above 18.80, moves away from monthly lows

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar rises versus emerging market currencies, but DXY drops. 
  • USD/MNXN rises further during the American session,  Mexican peso drops versus US dollar.

The USD/MXN pair accelerated to the upside and climbed to 18.86, hitting a two-day high. The Mexican peso is falling sharply versus the US dollar, erasing weekly gains and moving away from the highest level in months. 

On Wednesday, USD/MXN approached the 19.65 area that is becoming a critical support. Again it rebounded. If the pair manages to post a daily close above 18.85, the short-term outlook would favor more gains. 

On the fundamental front, concerns about the spread of coronavirus continue to weigh on markets. Risk aversion affected particularly emerging market currencies on Thursday that were the worst performers. The US dollar posted mixed results. Despite the rally versus EM currencies, the DXY suffered the worst decline in weeks, ending a five-day positive streak. 

US and Mexico: Different growth stories 

Data released today showed the US economy expanded at a 2.1% annualized rate during the fourth quarter and 2.3% during 2019. In Mexico, the economy stagnated in the fourth quarter and during 2019 it shrank for the first time since 2019. 

Despite the difference in economic performance both central banks recently cut interest rates. The Fed is done in the near term, now on a “wait and see” mode. Banxico is expected to continue with rate cuts; the key rate currently stands at 7.25%, one of the highest among OECD countries. 
 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 18.8474
Today Daily Change 0.1603
Today Daily Change % 0.86
Today daily open 18.6871
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 18.7932
Daily SMA50 19.0278
Daily SMA100 19.1879
Daily SMA200 19.2451
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 18.9065
Previous Daily Low 18.668
Previous Weekly High 18.8672
Previous Weekly Low 18.6407
Previous Monthly High 19.6294
Previous Monthly Low 18.7977
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 18.7591
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 18.8154
Daily Pivot Point S1 18.6012
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.5154
Daily Pivot Point S3 18.3627
Daily Pivot Point R1 18.8397
Daily Pivot Point R2 18.9924
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.0782

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advancing in corrective mode, long way ahead

EUR/USD advancing in corrective mode, long way ahead

The EUR/USD pair has managed to extend its recovery up to 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline at around 1.1035. Still, there’s a long way ahead before bulls feel attracted.

EUR/USD News

AUD/USD at a brink of collapsing

AUD/USD at a brink of collapsing

Despite easing demand for the greenback, the AUD/USD pair battles with the 0.6700 figure, barely above the one-decade low set last year at 0.6670. Chinese woes weigh on the Aussie.

AUD/USD News

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls readying critical $9500 barrier break

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls readying critical $9500 barrier break

Bitcoin is now being accepted in Zermatt, a municipality in Switzerland at the foot of the Matterhorn known for its ski resort, has started accepting bitcoin for government services.

Read more

Gold bulls set on the Jan highs at $1,611

Gold bulls set on the Jan highs at $1,611

At a current price of $1,582, gold bulls have found their mojo towards the end of the week. However, prices are still yet to match the highs accomplished on Monday ($,1588.17).

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures