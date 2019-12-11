USD/MXN breaks below 19.20, hits one-month lows ahead of Fed’s decision

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Mexican peso resumes rally against US dollar to highest in a month. 
  • USD/MXN awaits FOMC meeting trading at daily lows, looking at critical long-term support.

The USD/MXN dropped below 19.20 and fell to 19.15 on Wednesday during the American session, before the release of the FOMC statement. The pair awaits the outcome of the Fed meeting trading at the lowest level in a month. 

A decline across the board of the US dollar and particularly against emerging market and commodity currencies pushed USD/MXN further to the downside. Traders now await the outcome of the FOMC meeting. 

Will it test the long-term uptrend line? 

A consolidation below the 19.20 support area would clear the way for a test of a long-term uptrend line that stands around 19.00/07. The mentioned level should limit the decline and favor a rebound. If the pair drop below 19.00 a test of the 2019 low, at 18.74 seems likely. 

If USD/MXN rises back above 19.25 it will alleviate the bearish pressure but only above 19.37 (20-day moving average) the greenback could show more strength. 

USD/MXN

Overview
Today last price 19.1613
Today Daily Change -0.0879
Today Daily Change % -0.46
Today daily open 19.2492
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 19.408
Daily SMA50 19.3222
Daily SMA100 19.4497
Daily SMA200 19.2844
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 19.2702
Previous Daily Low 19.1941
Previous Weekly High 19.6294
Previous Weekly Low 19.2836
Previous Monthly High 19.6596
Previous Monthly Low 19.0434
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 19.2411
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 19.2231
Daily Pivot Point S1 19.2054
Daily Pivot Point S2 19.1617
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.1293
Daily Pivot Point R1 19.2816
Daily Pivot Point R2 19.314
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.3577

 

 

