USD/MXN breaks below 19.20, hits one-month lows ahead of Fed’s decision

- Mexican peso resumes rally against US dollar to highest in a month.
- USD/MXN awaits FOMC meeting trading at daily lows, looking at critical long-term support.
The USD/MXN dropped below 19.20 and fell to 19.15 on Wednesday during the American session, before the release of the FOMC statement. The pair awaits the outcome of the Fed meeting trading at the lowest level in a month.
A decline across the board of the US dollar and particularly against emerging market and commodity currencies pushed USD/MXN further to the downside. Traders now await the outcome of the FOMC meeting.
Will it test the long-term uptrend line?
A consolidation below the 19.20 support area would clear the way for a test of a long-term uptrend line that stands around 19.00/07. The mentioned level should limit the decline and favor a rebound. If the pair drop below 19.00 a test of the 2019 low, at 18.74 seems likely.
If USD/MXN rises back above 19.25 it will alleviate the bearish pressure but only above 19.37 (20-day moving average) the greenback could show more strength.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.1613
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0879
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|19.2492
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.408
|Daily SMA50
|19.3222
|Daily SMA100
|19.4497
|Daily SMA200
|19.2844
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.2702
|Previous Daily Low
|19.1941
|Previous Weekly High
|19.6294
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.2836
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6596
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.0434
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.2231
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.2054
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.1617
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.1293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.2816
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.314
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.3577
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Fed set provide guidance for rates and rock the dollar
The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates on hold after three-consecutive rate cuts. Focus on economic outlook and clues on future decisions. Live.
EUR/USD holding near 1.1100 amid trade war concerns
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.11 amid concerns that the US may still move forward with slapping new tariffs on China. Earlier, US Core CPI met expectations with 2.3%. Central bank decisions are awaited.
GBP/USD hovering close to 1.3200 amid heightened election speculation
GBP/USD has recovered and trades closer to 1.32, amid ongoing speculation ahead of the UK elections. The Conservatives are on course to a narrow victory in a tightening race.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.