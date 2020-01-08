- Mexican peso rises versus US dollar amid a rally in Wall Street.
- USD/MXN about to test 2019 lows, likely to post the weakest close in eight months.
The USD/MXN reversed sharply from 19.00 and broke below 18.80, reaching the lowest level since April. A decline of the US dollar across the board pushed the pair to the downside.
After hitting 19.00 during the Asian session, USD/MXN turned to the downside as markets stabilized after falling sharply amid US-Iran tensions. The decline continued and accelerated after US President Trump’s speech.
The improvement in market sentiment boosted Wall Street’s stock indexes to record highs and sent crude oil and gold prices sharply lower. Emerging market currencies rose sharply versus the US dollar. Still, the US Dollar Index is up for the day, trading at weekly highs at 97.30, supported by the appreciation of the greenback versus main European currencies and the yen.
Technical outlook
If USD/MXN manages to post a daily close around current levels, a test of the 2019 low at 18.74 seems likely in the short-term. The next strong support might be located at 18.60.
A recovery above 18.80 would alleviate the bearish pressure. The key resistance above is seen at 19.00, the upper limit of the recent range and the 20-day moving average.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.7734
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1079
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|18.8813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.9474
|Daily SMA50
|19.1742
|Daily SMA100
|19.3578
|Daily SMA200
|19.2567
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.9299
|Previous Daily Low
|18.7957
|Previous Weekly High
|19.0278
|Previous Weekly Low
|18.7977
|Previous Monthly High
|19.6294
|Previous Monthly Low
|18.7977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.8786
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.847
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.808
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|18.7348
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.6738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.9422
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.0032
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.0764
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
