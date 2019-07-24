Luis Hurtado, analysts at CIBC, warns that negative risk for the Mexican peso could materialize during the third quarter. They forecast USD/MXN at 19.9 by Q4 2019 and at 20.4 by Q2 2020.
Key Quotes:
“The high carry and low volatility embedded in the MXN has made it a favorite currency for investors as advanced economies signal a monetary easing cycle. Although we concur with the theory behind this trade, we disagree with respect to the timing, as risks to public policy and trade are likely to materialize in Q3.”
“Finance Minister Carlos Urzua’s resignation caused volatile USD/MXN trading at the start of July, as Urzua drew attention to discrepancies in economic matters and named unprepared public servants within the ministry. The abrupt move, however, was partially reversed when President Lopez Obrador nominated Arturo Herrera to be the new Finance Minister. This move was well received by the market, as he is regarded as a reasonable voice amongst members of the economic team. Although the market appears to have calmed since then, Urzua’s resignation should ignite further fiscal concerns, as current and future policies being implemented by the AMLO administration are now being questioned. Remember that growth forecasts are continuing to drop this year and now sit closer to 1%, thereby putting pressure on government revenues. Moreover, we still wait to see how the government will deal with PEMEX’s precarious situation, while the USMCA has yet to be ratified in both Canada and the US.”
“On the monetary front, minutes were in line with expectations of a less cautious Banxico, as the output gap widened and inflation dropped back within its target. What’s noticeable is that there is another Banxico member (aside from Esquivel) that suggested cutting rates soon, should inflation continue to converge towards the 3% target. Although the minutes signal a less cautious CB, the statement does not reflect the recent political developments and increasing domestic uncertainty. We regard this with caution, as dovish comments could be reverted as public policies and governance come into play, which should see the MXN depreciate.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 7-week low amid disappointing German data
EUR/USD is on the back foot, falling to the lowest since late May. Germany's manufacturing PMI missed with 43.1 points while other figures were mixed.
GBP/USD steadies as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is "remote"
GBP/USD has recovered from the lows and clings to 1.2500 as PM Boris Johnson says a no-deal Brexit is a remote possibility. He is set to nominate his cabinet shortly.
USD/JPY holds above 108 following mixed batch of US data
The USD/JPY pair is struggling to set its next short-term direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways in a very tight range near the 180 mark.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1425 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and recovered a part of the previous session's slide to near one-week lows.
Global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade
As the IMF just reported, global growth is taking a big hit from slowing trade, with emerging markets taking the brunt of the blow. China is getting hit, too, with toymaker Hasbro walking out and the Walmart buyers saying the Chinese manufacturers feel their backs against the wall.