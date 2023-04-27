USD/MXN aims to extend rally above 18.20 as focus shifts to US GDP

- USD/MXN is looking to extend its rally above 18.20 despite the further correction in the USD Index.
- Scrutiny of the US Durable Goods Orders data shows that the majority of orders were for commercial aircraft.
- The annualized US GDP data is expected to land lower at 2.0% from the former release of 2.6%.
The USD/MXN pair is hovering near a two-week high of 18.19 in the Asian session. The major is showing strength despite further correction in the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has extended its correction to near 101.35 as investors’ risk appetite is displaying some recovery.
S&P500 futures have added some decent gains in the Asian session. US equities were a mixed bag on Wednesday as technology stocks outperformance other sectors. Upbeat earnings from Microsoft and Mea platforms strengthened NASDAQ while weak earnings performance from the manufacturing and capital goods sector capped the upside of the S&P500.
Blame from the First Republic Bank on the US government for being reluctant in providing liquidity support despite knowing about declining deposits impacted the confidence of consumers.
Poor demand for S&P500 companies due to overall weak quarterly performance strengthened the appeal for the USD Index. The US Dollar showed a V-shape recovery from 101.00 after upbeat Durable Goods Orders data. However, scrutiny of the economic data shows that the majority of orders were for commercial aircraft and what matters most is the demand for core capital goods which remained weak. It seems that firms have postponed their expansion plans due to higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Going forward, the release of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q1) data will remain in the spotlight. As per the consensus, the annualized GDP data is expected to land lower at 2.0% from the former release of 2.6%.
On the Mexican Peso front, investors are awaiting the release of the Trade Balance data. Upbeat economic data would improve the appeal for the Mexican Peso.
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|18.1782
|Today Daily Change
|0.0289
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|18.1493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|18.0886
|Daily SMA50
|18.2857
|Daily SMA100
|18.7126
|Daily SMA200
|19.3191
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|18.19
|Previous Daily Low
|18.0314
|Previous Weekly High
|18.1542
|Previous Weekly Low
|17.9329
|Previous Monthly High
|19.2324
|Previous Monthly Low
|17.8977
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|18.1295
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|18.092
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|18.0572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|17.965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|17.8986
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|18.2158
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|18.2822
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|18.3744
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
