USD: More testing time for risk could ease dollar selling for now – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank explained that recovery trades in equity prices suffer a setback after recent strong gains. They warn about a more cautious outlook for recovery trades that should limit USD selling.
Key Quotes:
“There were building concerns that recent gains for risk assets and currencies had already had gone too far, too fast recently resulting in uncomfortably high valuations amidst the unprecedented hit to global economy from COVID-19. At the end of last week major US equity indices had almost fully reversed YTD losses following sharp declines of around 30% during February and March. Similar “v shaped” rebounds have also been evident in the FX market.”
“Our own QI RSI indicators have been signalling an increased risk of correction in recent weeks as the USD has become heavily oversold. The sell-off and subsequent recovery in risk assets and currencies has happened over a much shorter time frame than during the Global Financial Crisis.”
“The US economy fell into recession in December 2007 which lasted until May 2009 (18 months). It then took two years for the level of real GDP to rise beyond pre-GFC highs. The S&P 500 bottomed out around two months before the end of the GFC recession. The S&P 500 having already bottomed now in March is consistent with what timely, high frequency data is indicating – this recession is already over. But the sharp subsequent S&P 500 rebound certainly still looks inconsistent with consensus estimates of real GDP recovery by mid-2021/end-2021 and no doubt reflects the unprecedented provision of liquidity and optimism of a COVID vaccine.”
“In these circumstances, we believe that the upside for recovery trades is likely to prove more limited after strong gains in recent months. That may imply a period of consolidation for USD after the recent period of selling.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.13 as the mood sours
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13,l as the market mood sours again. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave and Fed pessimism still loom. US consumer sentiment marginally beat with 78.9 points.
GBP/USD falls below 1.25 amid growing concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, as markets resume their sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI clings to small daily gains above $36 as active oil rigs in US continue to decline
Crude oil prices fell sharply on Thursday as resurfacing worries over a second coronavirus wave causing shutdowns weighed on the energy demand outlook.