USD looks set for further consolidation and potentially even further short-term strength – Credit Suisse

The US Dollar is expected to see a lengthier but still temporary consolidation/recovery phase, according to economists at Credit Suisse.
Key levels to watch include the 55-Day Moving Average at 103.65/96 in DXY
“The DXY extends its consolidation as expected beneath the 55-DMA at 103.65/96. A close above here would suggest a deeper recovery can be seen to 105.63, potentially the 38.2% retracement of the 2022/2023 fall and 200-DMA at 106.15/45. We would expect this to prove the extent of the recovery though, and we would look for this to cap to define the top of a broader range.”
“Post this consolidation phase, our bigger picture view remains that 101.30 will eventually break, triggering further weakness later on to test 99.82/37, then the 61.8% retracement at 98.98.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range at around 1.0700 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays in a consolidation phase following Wednesday's rally as investors await US data releases. Comments from ECB officials will also be looked upon for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains at around 1.2050
GBP/USD trades in positive territory at around 1.2050 on Wednesday. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood helps the pair cling to its gains as investors await macroeconomic data releases from the US and speeches of central bank officials.
Gold struggles to gather recovery momentum, stays near $1,840
Gold price has managed to pull away from the multi-week low it set at $1,830 on Wednesday. XAU/USD, however, is finding it difficult to gather recovery momentum and staying below $1,840 with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield holding steady at around 3.8%.
Binance becomes SEC’s latest target after Kraken, Coinbase and Paxos, but markets remain strong
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is under investigation by US financial regulator, the SEC. The exchange could pay monetary penalties and settle existing investigations on its US business.
Just forget about recession
A recession that would hit equities and boost bonds? Forget about all that, it’s not happening. And if you look at the data, what’s happening is the exact opposite.