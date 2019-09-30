According to CFTC’s Commitment of Traders Report, USD net longs surged to their strongest levels since April 2017 in the previous set of data and crept a little higher last week, notes the research team at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“Net EUR short positions gave up some ground last week.”
“Net short GBP positions dropped back for a second consecutive week.”
“JPY net positions have been back in positive ground for eight straight weeks on safe haven demand, but they have fallen back for the past two.”
“Latest data show CHF net shorts climbing for a second week. Despite its safe haven status, signs that the SNB has recently intervened in the FX market have distorted demand for the CHF.”
“CAD net long positions dropped back sharply last week. The fall back in oil prices since the middle of the month have weighed on the CAD.”
“AUD net shorts recovered some ground last week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to fresh 2019 low as German inflation disappoints with 0.9%
EUR/USD is trading below 1.0900 at fresh 2019 lows. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD rising after upbeat GDP and amid chaotic politics
GBP/USD is above 1.23, recovering. Final Q2 GDP was upgraded to 1.3% YoY, better than expected. PM Johnson is under fire for alleged sexual misconduct as the opposition meets to discuss the next steps.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, below 108.00 handle
Mixed trade-related headlines benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and exerted some pressure. Subdued USD demand does little to impress bulls; stronger Chinese data helped limit the downside.
Gold: Flirting with head & shoulders neckline support near $1480 region
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh monthly lows, around the $1480 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Trade uncertainty dominates markets, Boris Johnson in new trouble, China recovering
The market's mood has stabilized after a US official denied that the US will limit investor portfolio flows into China and the delisting of Chinese companies from US exchanges. However, the official has said it will not happen "for now."