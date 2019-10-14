According to CFTC Commitment of Traders Report, USD net longs slipped for the first time since the middle of August, though levels remain elevated, notes the research team at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“In the spot market the EUR has been reclaiming some ground vs. the USD since the start of the month.”
“Net EUR short positions leapt higher last week. Some members of the Governing Council pushed back against the easing package announced at the September policy meeting.”
“Net short GBP positions dropped back for a fourth consecutive week.”
“JPY net positions have been back in positive ground for ten straight weeks on safe haven demand, but longs have been dropping back for four weeks.”
“Latest data show CHF net shorts edging lower. Despite its safe haven status, signs that the SNB is prepared to intervene in the FX market have distorted demand for the CHF.”
“CAD net long positions edged lower last week. The fall back in oil prices since the middle of September has weighed on the CAD.”
“AUD net shorts dropped back last week. The AUD’s role as a proxy for confidence in China suggests that trade talks between the US and China are providing direction. The RBA cut rates again this month.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating as markets digest the new US-Sino trade truce
EUR/UDS is trading around 1.1030, little changed. Markets are digesting the US-Sino handshake deal that prevents new US tariffs that were planned for Tuesday. Euro-zone industrial output is due out.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.26 as the Brexit uncertainty looms
GBP/USD has bounced off the lows and tops 1.26 as markets await Brexit developments. Intense weekend talks have failed to result in an accord. Negotiations continue ahead of the EU Summit.
USD/JPY retreats from 2-1/2 month tops, still comfortable above 108.00 handle
A partial US-China trade deal on Friday weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Traders now seemed inclined to book profit despite a pickup in the USD demand.
Gold climbs to session tops, inching closer to $1500 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1495 region.
Forex Today: Markets skeptical about US-Sino trade truce and sterling suffers a hangover as talks continue
Markets are cautious regarding the US-Sino partial trade deal. The world's largest economy agreed on a "hand-shake" agreement which is yet to be written. It includes a Chinese commitment to buy agrifoods.