Rabobank analysts notes that the USD net longs slipped for a seventh consecutive week, as per the latest CFTC Commitment of Traders Report.

Key Quotes

“Net EUR short positions increased but there has been no strong direction in recent weeks.”

“For the first time since September net short GBP positions increased suggesting that confidence could be wavering as the December 12 election nears.”

“JPY net positions held in negative ground for a fifth consecutive week and shorts continued to rise.”

“CHF net shorts increased for a fourth week consistent with a drop in safe haven demand.”

“CAD net long positions dropped back sharply for a second week. BoC Governor Poloz this month has reiterated the case for keeping the door open for further policy easing.”

“AUD net shorts continued to rise as further monetary stimulus comes back into view.”