USD longs slipped, EUR shorts edged lower – Rabobank

According to the latest CFTC Commitment of Traders Report, USD net longs slipped for a sixth consecutive week, notes the research team at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“Expectations that a phase 1 trade deal between the US and China could be close to being achieved coupled with another Fed rate cut in October had boosted risk appetite. This had encouraged flows out of the USD into higher yielding currencies. That said doubts about the trade deal have crept in during the past couple of weeks and this has created some support for the USD in the spot market.”
“Net EUR short positions edged lower but there has been no strong direction in recent weeks.”
“Net short GBP positions dropped back for an ninth consecutive week and are at their lowest level since May.”
“JPY net positions held in negative ground for a fifth consecutive week and shorts rose to their largest level since June.”
“CHF net shorts increased for a third week consistent with a drop in demand for safe haven assets.”
“CAD net long positions dropped back after their recent surge. BoC Governor Poloz last week reiterated the case for keeping the door open for further policy easing.”
“AUD net shorts bounced back as hopes for a US/China trade faded. The AUD’s role as a proxy for confidence in China suggests that trade talks remain very much in view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 11-day high amid trade optimism, central bank talk
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, extending its gains. The US and China held high-level talks over the weekend and hailed them as "constructive." ECB members have reaffirmed their stance calling for fiscal stimulus.
GBP/USD extends gains to 1.2950 amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, extending its gains. The Conservatives have been extending their gains in polls. PM Johnson and opposition leader Corbyn will address a business conference today.
USD/JPY: extra gains expected above the 200-day SMA
USD/JPY is flirting with the 200-day SMA near 109.00. Markets’ attention remains on the trade front. Risk-on sentiment continues to favour JPY-selling.
Gold erases daily losses on US-China trade headlines, trades above $1,465
After falling to $1,456 during the European session, the XAU/USD pair gained traction in the last hour with the precious metal finding demand as a safe haven on resurfacing fears over the United States and China failing to reach a deal.
Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead
The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound. Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it.