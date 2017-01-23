USD longs pared, treasury net shorts reduced – Deutsche Bank

Research Team at Deutsche Bank lists down the commitment of traders report for the week ended on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.

Key Quotes

“Interest Rates: Speculators reduced their net shorts in Treasury futures from a record level last week by $13.1 billion in ten-year cash equivalents to $86.3 billion. Spec positioning eased to -9% from -10% of the total open interest after adjusting to TY risk. Most of short covering came in FV (64K contracts) followed by in US where specs pared 21K contracts. They also bought back 19K contracts in both TU and TY futures. However, they cut their net longs in TN by 11K contracts to an almost neutral level.”

“FX: Specs pared over 2K contracts from net shorts in both CAD and JPY futures. They also turned net long 5K contracts in AUD, buying 9K contracts over the week. Meanwhile, they pared 4K contracts from their net longs in US Dollar index futures.”

“Commodities: Specs increased their net longs in oil and silver futures by 31K contracts and 5K contracts, respectively. They pared over 2K contracts from their net longs in gold.”

“Equities: Specs added 7K contracts to their net longs in Nasdaq mini futures. They also added over 2K contracts to their net longs in S&P 500 consolidated and Nikkei futures, in each.”