USD longs little changed, EUR shorts increased modestly – Rabobank

According to the CFTC Commitment of Traders Report, USD net longs have been little changed over the past 3 or so weeks, notes the research team at Rabobank.

Key Quotes

“For the third consecutive week net short GBP positions have fallen. This is counter to the trend of the proceeding 12 weeks.”

“JPY net positions have been back in positive ground for four straight weeks and the level continues to climb.”

“Net EUR short positions increased modestly last week, though they remain below the levels achieved in late July.”

“CHF net shorts dropped heavily last week. This appears to reflect increased demand for safe haven assets.”

“CAD net long positions dropped for a third consecutive week as market speculation of a dovish BoC gathered pace.”

“AUD net shorts edged slightly lower but remain elevated on dovish RBA rhetoric.”