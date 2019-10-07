USD longs edged higher, EUR shorts climbed – Rabobank

According to CFTC Commitment of Traders Report, USD net longs edged higher for a sixth consecutive week, holding at their highest levels since April 2017, notes the research team at Rabobank.

Key Quotes

“Net EUR short positions climbed again last week.”

“Net short GBP positions dropped back for a third consecutive week.”

“JPY net positions have been back in positive ground for nine straight weeks on safe haven demand, but they are well off their recent highs.”

“Latest data show CHF net shorts climbing for a third week.”

“CAD net long positions recovered a little ground last week.”

“AUD net shorts increased for a second week.”