USD longs continue to consolidate, EUR shorts dropped back – Rabobank

According to CFTC Commitment of Traders Report, USD net longs continue to consolidate, having hit their lowest levels since mid-June in December, notes the research team at Rabobank.
Key Quotes
“Net EUR short positions have dropped back having risen to their highest levels since October the previous week.”
“Net GBP positions have held in positive ground for three consecutive weeks. This is the longest run for GBP net longs since mid-2018.”
“JPY net positions have held in negative ground for thirteen consecutive weeks.”
“CHF net shorts have fallen for five consecutive weeks.”
“CAD net long positions doubled last week. This is likely linked to the sharp rise in oil prices on the back of the US/Iran tensions which have now eased.”
“AUD net shorts continued to drop.”
