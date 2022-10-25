The Korean won weakened last week amid risk aversion, point out analysts at MUFG Bank. They forecast USD/KRW at 1470 by the end of the fourth quarter and at 1420 by the second quarter of next year.
Key Quotes:
“Despite a zero net change of US dollar and KOSPI index, Korean won weakened 0.8% last week as the postponement of China’s key figures release last week. The weakness of the Japanese yen which hit a 32-year low in the week has a negative spill-over effect on KRW.”
“Newly released trade data accentuated concerns over the export outlook for South Korea.
“There was news saying South Korea is considering temporarily banning short selling of shares and activating a stock market stabilization fund if there is a risk that the benchmark stock index will fall below 2,000 level.”
“Look ahead, the rise in US Treasury yields could continue to weigh on the KRW, but potential smoothing operations by authorities may help limit the degree of the currency’s depreciation. Q3 data will be released this week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward parity on dismal US data
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced above 0.9950 in the American session. The data from the US revealed that house prices fell at a stronger pace than expected in August and consumer confidence weakened in October, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD extends rally, closes in on 1.1500
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level in three weeks near 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The disappointing housing and sentiment data from the US triggered a dollar selloff, fueling the pair's rally.
Gold advances toward $1,660 amid falling US yields
Gold has regained its traction and climbed toward $1,660 from the daily low it set below $1,640 earlier in the session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 4.1% after weak US data, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Bears go for the throat as bulls try to trigger a Bitcoin breakout in price action
Bitcoin (BTC) price action saw bulls holding all the cards over the weekend: A bullish breakout above a key red descending trend line and a daily close above it.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Consumers look fine so far, but big tech earnings are imminent
Equities remain on the bullish path but are treading cautiously. For the most part, earnings before the open continue the positive trend, but MSFT, META, and GOOGL loom large after the close.