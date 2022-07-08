South Korean Finance Ministry announced measures worth some 810 billion won ($624.84 million) to lift the pressure off people's living costs, including removal of tariffs on some food imports and increased welfare support for low-income earners, Reuters reports.
These measures are unveiled after the country's inflation last month hit the highest since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, USD/KRW is trading 0.24% higher on the day, having recaptured the 1,300 mark.
