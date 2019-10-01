USD/KRW: China and trade war malaise can be expected to hang over the Won – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank expect the USD/KRW pair to trade in the range 1175.0/1235.0 over the next two quarters.
Key Quotes:
“The won recovered in September as expected but gave up about half its intra-month gains to finish at 1196.1 vs. USD, compared with a USD/KRW London close of 1211.2 in August. We continue to expect BOK to cut on 16 October.”
“Deepening slowdowns in Europe and China, our expectations for the Trade War malaise to linger and further delays in the tech recovery all conspire to brush won forecasts weaker. The relief rally we anticipated came and went, but global uncertainties remain, especially slowdowns in Europe and in China (even should the US remain resilient). Though BOK gives the Trade War primary credit for won weakness, at times of won strength we have noticed it’s not always tied to trade.”
“The China slowdown may be more material (export weakness to China – down 17% in 1H19 – has driven overall export slowdown), with authorities conscious of price competitiveness with China. Since we continue to expect China’s own recovery to be hampered by debt, that won’t help. We retain a consistent scepticism re whether a Real Trade Deal can be forged between the US and China. It seems to us then Trade War malaise can be expected to hang over USD/KRW longer, leading us to, eg, expect a weaker won in 4Q19 despite a Team view of another Fed rate cut.”
“Though we expect a 5G push in 2020, it seems better to further delay a Tech Recovery till 2H20 as a working hypothesis. The Japan-Korea trade dispute becomes more nonsensical unless considered in light of next April’s parliamentary elections. President Moon’s approval ratings have dipped very low but it remains to be seen whether voters will punish his party for a relatively poor economic performance. The GM union boycott points to job vulnerabilities for all autoworkers.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD retreats as EU spokesman denies flexibility on backstop
News that the EU would be flexible about a time-limit to the Irish backstop boosted the Pound, now retreating after an EU Commission spokesperson denied the headline. GBP/USD above 1.2250 as the dollar remains week.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.