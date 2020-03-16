USD/KRW: Bank of Korea cuts interest rate by 50bp to 0.75% in response to coronavirus crisis

The Bank of Korea has slashed interest rates by 50 basis points to 0.75% in an emergency unscheduled meeting. The Korean Won has been on the back foot ahead of the decision and USD/KRW is now around 1,226.

The move comes amid the coronavirus crisis and after the US Federal Reserve slashed borrowing costs by 100bp to zero in a rare decision on Sunday, ahead of the market open.

The BOK had previously hesitated with cutting rates. The nation has been one of the Asian hotspots for the virus, and its vast testing for the disease received praises worldwide.