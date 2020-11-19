USD/JPY’s reversal extends to 103.75 and turns negative on the day

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • USD/JPY retreats from 104.20 to session lows at 103.75.
  • Dollar strength wanes on lower US Treasury yields.
  • USD/JPY: A drop to 103.18 is not favoured so far – UOB.

The USD/JPY has erased previous gains, after failing to break above 104.20 earlier today. The pair has pulled back to 103.75 during the late US trading session turning negative on the day.

The USD loses steam as US T-Bond yields drop

The dollar has been unable to hold gains on Thursday after having opened the day on a strong note. The 2% decline on the yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has pulled the dollar lower across the board. 

The US Dollar Index appreciated on early trading, buoyed by the risk-averse sentiment as downbeat news about the persistent increase on COVID-19 infections and deaths offset optimism triggered by the progress on some vaccine projects.

On the macroeconomic domain, the US Weekly Jobless Claims disappointed with a larger than expected increase on the week of November 13 while home sales and the Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index have reported better than expected readings. The impact of these figures on the US dollar, however, has been minimal.

USD/JPY: A drop to 103.18 is not favoured so far – UOB

The USD/JPY is reaching closer to multi-month lows at 103.18, according to the FX Analysis team at UOB, however, that level is unlikely to be revisited: “We expected USD to weaken yesterday but held the view that ‘a sustained decline below the solid support at 103.75 is unlikely’. USD subsequently dropped to a low of 103.63 before rebounding. Downward momentum is beginning to wane and the odds for further USD weakness are low. That said, it is too early to expect a sustained recovery. USD is more likely to consolidate and trade sideways, expected to be within a 103.70/104.20 range.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 103.77
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 103.85
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.58
Daily SMA50 105.08
Daily SMA100 105.71
Daily SMA200 106.81
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.21
Previous Daily Low 103.65
Previous Weekly High 105.68
Previous Weekly Low 103.2
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 103.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.6
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.35
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 104.71

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

