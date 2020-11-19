- USD/JPY retreats from 104.20 to session lows at 103.75.
- Dollar strength wanes on lower US Treasury yields.
- USD/JPY: A drop to 103.18 is not favoured so far – UOB.
The USD/JPY has erased previous gains, after failing to break above 104.20 earlier today. The pair has pulled back to 103.75 during the late US trading session turning negative on the day.
The USD loses steam as US T-Bond yields drop
The dollar has been unable to hold gains on Thursday after having opened the day on a strong note. The 2% decline on the yield of the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has pulled the dollar lower across the board.
The US Dollar Index appreciated on early trading, buoyed by the risk-averse sentiment as downbeat news about the persistent increase on COVID-19 infections and deaths offset optimism triggered by the progress on some vaccine projects.
On the macroeconomic domain, the US Weekly Jobless Claims disappointed with a larger than expected increase on the week of November 13 while home sales and the Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index have reported better than expected readings. The impact of these figures on the US dollar, however, has been minimal.
USD/JPY: A drop to 103.18 is not favoured so far – UOB
The USD/JPY is reaching closer to multi-month lows at 103.18, according to the FX Analysis team at UOB, however, that level is unlikely to be revisited: “We expected USD to weaken yesterday but held the view that ‘a sustained decline below the solid support at 103.75 is unlikely’. USD subsequently dropped to a low of 103.63 before rebounding. Downward momentum is beginning to wane and the odds for further USD weakness are low. That said, it is too early to expect a sustained recovery. USD is more likely to consolidate and trade sideways, expected to be within a 103.70/104.20 range.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|103.85
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.58
|Daily SMA50
|105.08
|Daily SMA100
|105.71
|Daily SMA200
|106.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.21
|Previous Daily Low
|103.65
|Previous Weekly High
|105.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.2
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7300 level amid risk-off mood
The AUD/USD pair got to bounce at the end of the day on hopes the US Congress may resume stimulus talks. Wall Street turned green, AUD/USD remained below 0.7300.
EUR/USD nears weekly tops on stimulus hopes
The dollar came under selling pressure as stocks recovered on headlines suggesting the US Congress will restart stimulus talks. EUR/USD nears 1.1890 tops.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,860 after testing $1,850 support
Gold futures have headed south for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, to test key support at $1,850, which, so far, remains intact as the pair bounced up to $1,860 area.
Bitcoin latest bull market experienced several 30% plunges, will history repeat itself?
Massive 30-40% corrections are nothing new to the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin steady ascent from zero to nearly $20,000 was accompanied by large price swings.
WTI prices hesitates around $41.50 amid persistent global demand fears
Front-month WTI futures have been moving back and forth between $41.15 and $41.90 on Thursday with bullish attempts capped amid renewed fears about the consequences of the surging COVID-19 on global demand.