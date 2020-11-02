- US dollar's rally finds resistance at 104.90/00 area.
- The greenback remains strong with all eyes on the US elections.
The US dollar remains trading on a bid tone on Monday, appreciating more than 0.3% daily against the Japanese yen, to reach resistance area at 104.90/00 where the bulls have been halted several times over the last week.
US dollar appreciates across the board
The USD/JPY is pushing higher for the third consecutive day on Monday, fuelled by safe-haven demand on concerns about the uncertainty regarding the US elections. As the distance between both candidates tightens in the polls, investors are cutting down their positions, increasing, thus, USD strength. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the dollar against a basket of the most traded currencies, has rallied to five-week highs at 94.28.
With only one day before the elections, investors are extremely wary about placing risky bets amid a generalized scepticism regarding the polls. The experience from 2016, when Donald Trump’s victory came utterly unexpected, and fears that contested election, would trigger sharp price movements have triggered a rush for safety that has strengthened the USD.
USD/JPY still looking to 104.00 - UOB
From a wider perspective, the FX Analysis team at UOB warn that a possibility of a bearish reaction below 104.00 should not be discarded yet: “The risk of a break of 104.00 has increased and would continue to increase as long as USD does not move above 105.00’. While USD subsequently dropped to a low of 104.01, it has not been able to make much headway on the downside. From here, a break of 104.00 is not ruled out just yet but in order to rejuvenate the current flagging downward momentum, USD has to move and stay below 104.50 these few days or a break of 105.00 would indicate that USD is not ready to move below 104.00.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|104.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.19
|Daily SMA50
|105.49
|Daily SMA100
|106.06
|Daily SMA200
|107.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.74
|Previous Daily Low
|104.12
|Previous Weekly High
|105.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.03
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
