USD/JPY’s pullback from 111.65, contained above 111.25

Credit Suisse’s FX Analysis Team sees the dollar marching higher, boosted by a solid appreciation in US yields: “Whilst the 112.23/40 resistance should be respected, an eventual break would see an important and large base complete to signal a more sustained change of trend higher. We would expect this to provide the platform for a move to the 2018 highs at 114.25/55 initially, with scope for 117.20 in due course, the long-term downtrend from April 1990.”

The bond yields differential between the US and Japan, with the Bank of Japan yield curve control policy keeping the 10-year note at 0%, has offset the impact of a somewhat sourer sentiment caused by concerns about a debt crisis at China’s Evergrande construction giant, which should have offered some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen.

In spite of the recent reversal, the near-term USD/JPY trend remains positive following a five-day winning streak. The US dollar has appreciated beyond 2% over the last five days, buoyed by the US bond yield’s rally amid the Federal Reserve’s signals towards the end of the Quantitative Easing era.

The US dollar failed on its first attempt to break the year-to-date high at 111.65 earlier on Tuesday and the pair gave away some ground to find support above 111.25.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.