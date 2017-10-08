USD/JPY: yield spreads are compressing in JPY-supportive manner - Scotiabank

USD/JPY: yield spreads are compressing in JPY-supportive manner - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank noted that JPY has been outperforming all of the G10 currencies and pushing below Wednesday’s two month intraday high in an environment of geopolitically-driven risk aversion.
Key Quotes:
"Short-term measures of implied JPY volatility are up and risk reversals are pricing in a greater premium for protection against JPY strength."
"Yield spreads are compressing in a JPY-supportive manner, compounding the impact of haven-driven strength."
"We also highlight JPY’s vulnerability to positioning adjustment with extended CFTC speculative shorts at risk of a squeeze. Seasonals are an added vulnerability."
