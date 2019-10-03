USD/JPY: Yen remaining under upward pressure – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, point out the Japanese Yen continues to be supported by heightened global growth concerns. They see the USD/JPY pair trading between 106.00/109.00 over the next days.
Key Quotes:
“USD/JPY is testing the 107.00 level again and we see the yen remaining under upward pressure. The 10-year spread has been moving in favour of yen appreciation and the announcement this week by GPIF that it would start treating hedged foreign bonds as domestic bonds will open up scope for a further shift away from JGBs in favour of foreign bonds. The foreign bond holding of 18.1% is close to the max 19% limit. Fears of less JGB GPIF demand led to a poor JGB auction yesterday and higher yields relative to UST bonds – a narrowing spread will only help reinforce yen support.”
“The USD rally at the end of the quarter was mixed with JPY buying among exporters. Financial institutions are taking gains and reshuffling their portfolios at the start of the new quarter, and JPY rates have risen. But the rise has been limited, given mixed USDJY flows. US jobs data will be closely watched this week, while next week features the BoJ Branch Managers’ meeting and the regional economic report.”
“The BoJ is not expected to expand monetary easing measures by digging deeper into negative interest rate territory at this month’s meeting, but given the unpredictability, its tone will be important to watch.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.