USD/JPY: Yen depreciation to extend further over short-term – MUFG

Economists at MUFG Bank see a number of factors that may extend further the spell of JPY weakness over the short-term.
On Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair looks to build on bullish momentum beyond the 105.00 mark.
Key quotes
“The trendline resistance from the post-COVID-19 recovery intraday high in March and the highs in June and earlier this month was broken fuelling a liquidation of short-term short USD/JPY positions. IMM data does not suggest very large leveraged positions but nonetheless, the market is short and these positions are now being cut.
“The fears over the economic outlook in Japan are easing with implications for inflation expectations and hence the monetary stance (in real terms). COVID-19 infections are falling with the state of emergencies having an impact. The 7-day average of daily infections has declined nearly 30% in a week. That will reduce fears over the hit to the economy in Q1. Inflation expectations have turned higher this month.”
“With the BoJ Monetary Policy Review to be completed in March, there is a higher degree of uncertainty over the near-term outlook for monetary policy which may be curtailing yen demand. We doubt there will be anything meaningful announced but uncertainty ahead of the conclusion of the review will persist.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
