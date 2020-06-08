USD/JPY: With scope for a move toward 100 in the long-term – CitiBank

Analysts at Citibank, see the USD/JPY pair trading at 106 on a three-month horizon and at 103 in a six to twelve-month forecast.
Key Quotes:
“We think the Yen fairs well as the V shaped stocks recovery meets headwinds from 2nd waves. More longer term, we do see scope for a move down towards 100. We expect the BoJ to lift its short-term policy rate to 0% in October 2021, alongside a hike in its 10yr JGB yield target.”
“USDJPY’s RSI reached overbought territory and upside may be limited at 110.30. The pair may range trade between 107.09- 110.30 in short term. Next support and resistance may find at 105.99 and 111.37 respectively.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains beyond 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair enters the Asian session trading at its highest since December 2019, underpinned by Wall Street’s rallying and persistent dollar’s weakness.
EUR/USD comfortably consolidating around 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair consolidates its latest gains around 1.1300 this Monday, as risk appetite maintains speculative interest away from the American currency.
Gold ready to retake the 1,700 threshold
Safe-haven assets recovered in the last few sessions most of the ground shed on Friday, in spite of the dominant risk-on sentiment.
Ripple Sentiment Outlook: Potential indicators showing XRP/USD can enter a bull rally
Most technical indicators are neutral as XRP continues trading sideways without seeing a lot of action. Yesterday, on June 7, XRP had a significant drop to $0.1983 but managed to recover quickly and it’s trading above $0.20 again at the time of writing.
WTI ducks away from the $40 level, bearish factors still in play
Prices of the OPEC+ cuts over the weekend have given markets some fat from the bone to chew on, but there has not been much in the way of a bid nor follow through since opening prices breached $40 per barrel in the Asian open.