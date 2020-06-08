USD/JPY: With scope for a move toward 100 in the long-term – CitiBank

Analysts at Citibank, see the USD/JPY pair trading at 106 on a three-month horizon and at 103 in a six to twelve-month forecast.

Key Quotes:

“We think the Yen fairs well as the V shaped stocks recovery meets headwinds from 2nd waves. More longer term, we do see scope for a move down towards 100. We expect the BoJ to lift its short-term policy rate to 0% in October 2021, alongside a hike in its 10yr JGB yield target.”

“USDJPY’s RSI reached overbought territory and upside may be limited at 110.30. The pair may range trade between 107.09- 110.30 in short term. Next support and resistance may find at 105.99 and 111.37 respectively.”