- USD/JPY came under intense selling pressure on Thursday and dropped to over a two-week low.
- The risk-off mood underpinned the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding US bond yields.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets continued acting as a tailwind for the USD and might extend support.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed aggressive selling during the early European session and dived to a two-week low, closer to mid-128.00s in the last hour.
A combination of factors exerted heavy pressure on the USD/JPY pair for the second successive day on Thursday and dragged spot prices further away from over a two-decade high touched earlier this week. The prevalent risk-off environment - as depicted by an extended sell-off in the equity markets - boosted demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields, further inspired bearish traders and exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The yearly US CPI print suggested that inflationary pressures in the world's biggest economy are peaking. This, along with the anti-risk flow, dragged the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a two-week low. Apart from this, technical selling below the 100-period SMA support, around mid-129.00s, was seen as another factor that contributed to the USD/JPY pair's downfall. A subsequent slide below the 129.00 round-figure mark might have already set the stage for additional losses.
That said, the underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the US dollar could lend some support to the USD/JPY pair and limit the ongoing corrective slide. The headline and core US CPI were strong enough to reinforce market bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. In fact, money market futures are now pricing in an 81% chance of a jumbo 75 bps rate hike in June. This should continue to act as a tailwind for the USD and spot prices amid a big divergence in the Fed-BoJ policy outlooks.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.8
|Today Daily Change
|-1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.91
|Today daily open
|129.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.9
|Daily SMA50
|123.89
|Daily SMA100
|119.45
|Daily SMA200
|115.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.81
|Previous Daily Low
|129.44
|Previous Weekly High
|130.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.63
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|129.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
